New Music from Acoustic Disc - Dawgnilo, Danilo Brito and David Grisman

Track Listing

Danilo Boone

Migalhas de Amor

Assanhado

Tracys Tune

Chega de Saudade

Dawgalypso

Carinhoso

In Santa Cruz

Learned Pigs

Feitico

Gypsy Nights

Perpetual Dawg

The Musicians

Danilo Brito - mandolin, tenor guitar

David Grisman - mandolin

Carlos Moura - 7-string acoustic guitar

Guilherme Girardi - acoustic guitar

Danny Barnes - 5-string banjo (8,12)

Sam Grisman - bass (1,4,6,9,11,12)

Tracy Grisman - bass (8)

Rinaldo Zamai - bass (2,3,5,7,10)

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofby Danilo Brito and David Grisman.The vibrant music on! showcases two legendary artists in a Pan American mandolin summit. Danilo Brito, the Brazilian master of choro music and Bluegrass Hall of Famer, David "Dawg" Grisman have been friends and mutual admirers since meeting at the Mandolin Symposium in 2009. This studio recording features this dynamic duo in a program of traditional Brazilian classics and original compositions, including new pieces by both Dawg and Danilo, accompanied by members of their respective ensembles from Brazil and the United States.Mandolin virtuoso Mike Marshall wrote in his notes to the project, "You'll find here a wonderful collection of tunes that combine their individual traditions, seamlessly bouncing in and out of each other's melodic and rhythmic worlds, the beautiful crashing together of musical languages. These two have done it with great style, respect and grace. Thank you Dawg! Thank you Danilo!"From the album, the opening track, "Danilo Boone."