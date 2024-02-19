  • Mandolin Tasting and Workshop to Benefit Beer and Banjos Series and Mountain Home Music

    Mandolin Cafe
    A Mandolin Tasting and Workshop to Benefit Beer and Banjos Music Series and Mountain Home Music

    BOONE, N.C. — Mandolinists Nick Dauphinais, Liam Purcell and Benjamin Parker will be leading mandolin workshops Saturday, March 2 at the Southend Brewing Company, 747 W King St. to raise money for the local music series "Beer and Banjos" and the well known non-profit Mountain Home Music.

    The day's events will run from 1:00 - 9:30 pm with workshops from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m., open mic from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and an after party 7:00 - 9:30 p.m. The event is free to all.

    Attendees can look forward to the following activities for the day:

    Mandolin Workshop - Led by renowned local instructors Ben Parker, Liam Purcell, Nick Dauphinais, and possibly more. This hands-on workshop will help introduce you to the mandolin in a whole new light!

    Delicious Tastings - Bring your mandolin, try other mandolins that you have been wanting to play, also enjoy delicious food and beverages at Southend Brewing Company in Boone, NC.

    Support a Great Cause - All proceeds will go directly to Mountain Home Music, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich musical heritage of the Appalachian Mountains. By participating, you'll be helping to keep our local music series going!

    Performance After Party - Mandolin Driven Jerry Garcia, David Grisman Cover Band "The Dawgful Dead" to Follow!

    1. Anglocelt's Avatar
      Anglocelt - Feb-19-2024, 12:35pm
      AI generated Frankendolas? And do you drink green beer from jam jars?
    1. dshipp's Avatar
      dshipp - Feb-19-2024, 1:07pm
      Frankendola for sure. There appear to be 5 strings coming off the fingerboard, three across the bridge and four on the tailpiece. Three posts and 4-1/2 tuners on the treble side. Picasso's mando period. Nice carvings on the sides though - or is that leather tooling?