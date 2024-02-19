Mandolin Tasting and Workshop to Benefit Beer and Banjos Series and Mountain Home Music

Additional Information

— Mandolinists Nick Dauphinais, Liam Purcell and Benjamin Parker will be leading mandolin workshops Saturday, March 2 at the Southend Brewing Company, 747 W King St. to raise money for the local music series "Beer and Banjos" and the well known non-profit Mountain Home Music.The day's events will run from 1:00 - 9:30 pm with workshops from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m., open mic from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and an after party 7:00 - 9:30 p.m. The event is free to all.Attendees can look forward to the following activities for the day:- Led by renowned local instructors Ben Parker, Liam Purcell, Nick Dauphinais, and possibly more. This hands-on workshop will help introduce you to the mandolin in a whole new light!- Bring your mandolin, try other mandolins that you have been wanting to play, also enjoy delicious food and beverages at Southend Brewing Company in Boone, NC.- All proceeds will go directly to Mountain Home Music, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich musical heritage of the Appalachian Mountains. By participating, you'll be helping to keep our local music series going!- Mandolin Driven Jerry Garcia, David Grisman Cover Band "The Dawgful Dead" to Follow!