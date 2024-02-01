  • Crossrock Announces Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Apr-02-2024 7:00am Views: 2777
    18 Comments Comments
    Crossrock Releases Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases

    SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Crossrock Case Company has announced the availability of two new carbon fiber mandolin cases slated for a summer release, both available for viewing and pre-ordering on their website. The two new options include the Air Carbon Mandolin Case - A/F style (serial #CRF6000MAF), and the Air Carbon Mandolin Case - F style (serial #CRF6000MF).

    Both models are discounted from $689 for the initial release with the A/F model available for $619 and the F style for $629. The new released product discount is available until April 15.

    Air Carbon Mandolin Case  A/F style

    The universal A&F style case fits A style mandolins better. For F style mandolins an extra padding strip is necessary. Weighing in at 4.8 lbs., the case accommodates mandolins with a Tone-Gard. As with many of their models, it comes standard with a grab handle, an Alloy TSA Lock, EVA molded professional backpack straps, and a padded case cover. Available in blue. Additional specs are listed on the case webpage.

    Inside Measurements

    • Overall length: 71.5cm (28.15")
    • Body length (with the heel): 38cm (14.9")
    • Body length (not with the heel): 34cm (13.4")
    • Width at bridge: 26.5cm (10.4")
    • Width at lower bout: 28cm (11")
    • Depth at lower bout: 7cm (2.75")
    • Depth at bridge (max depth): 12cm (4.725")
    • Width at head: 12cm - 13cm (4.725" - 5.12")
    • Accessory compartment size: 9cm x 7cm x 3cm (3.55" x 2.75" x 1.18")

    Air Carbon Mandolin Case - F style

    The F style case fits the Gibson F5 and some Weber models with a little bit thicker body (about 0.2" thicker) perfectly, for any smaller F style mandolins, an extra padding strip is necessary. Weighing in at 4.8 lbs., the case accommodates mandolins with a Tone-Gard. As with many of their models, it comes standard with a grab handle, an Alloy TSA Lock, EVA molded professional backpack straps, and a padded case cover. Available in black, blue and red. Additional specs are listed on the case webpage.

    Inside Measurements

    • Overall length: 71.5cm (28.15")
    • Body length: 35cm (13.8")
    • Width at bridge: 26cm (10.25")
    • Depth at upper bout: 5cm (1.97")
    • Depth at lower bout: 6cm (2.35")
    • Depth at bridge (max depth): 13cm (5.12")
    • Width at head: 12cm - 13cm (4.725" - 5.12")
    • Accessory compartment size: 10cm x 7cm x 3cm (3.9" x 2.75" x 1.18")

    Additional Information


    Crossrock Announces Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases

    Crossrock Announces Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases
    Comments 18 Comments
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-02-2024, 7:02am
      Quick note about the information here: the two product pages for the Crossrock website are not going to match the information that appears above but should today or tomorrow. We weren't given a firm timeline on those changes still needing to be made but the information as it appears above from our contact is correct.

      Also, the discount for a pre-order isn't available right now but should be soon.
    1. BradKlein's Avatar
      BradKlein - Apr-02-2024, 7:52am
      Well that looks like a pretty good deal in a flight case. If it can stand up to baggage handlers.
    1. John Cadd's Avatar
      John Cadd - Apr-02-2024, 10:27am
      The case looks attractive but following this week when I made a neapolitan mandolin case I noticed two drawbacks. The lock is placed on the outside of the body curve. Any impact there will be transferred to the mandolin inside .Carbon fibre may not allow that though . The complicated outline makes separate hinges necessary . I made a straight line hinge (all in plywood btw ) and the hinge was leather from an old swivel chair . It is superbly smooth and strong .By using straight outer edges my inside pocket for spare strings is even bigger that this streamlined shell . Just a bit of design fun. Always a niggle is the strap to hold the open top in position.They always try to escape as the case closes . I am still working on that .
    1. Cheryl Watson's Avatar
      Cheryl Watson - Apr-02-2024, 12:14pm
      These would probably be a good choice between a very inexpensive case and a Calton. The description of the product website does not name it as a flight case. However, the information on the page does mention the TSA lock and that it can be survived in any airline condition. I cannot find any claim that the structure of the case can handle baggage handlers. So from this information, I gather that it is not a true flight case.

      I wonder if the smell from the glues are really strong before they gas out. My Calton's glue odor has lessened somewhat over the past year. I have a mandolin that is a bit too long (it comes too close to the end of the headstock area) in a Hoffee case, so I bought the Calton for that particular mandolin which has a bit more interior room at the headstock end. So thanks for all the dimensions for this new carbon fiber case which takes most of the guess work out of determining if any one mandolin would fit.
    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Apr-02-2024, 2:07pm
      Is everyone forgetting about the superb TURA cases from Northfield? To my way of thinking the TURA cases... all models... are the best "mid-field" choice in a deluxe mandolin case. Hundreds less than a Calton or Hoffee and, to my eye, a superior interior to these new cases from Crossrock. I'd go with a TURA myself...
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Apr-02-2024, 4:10pm
      Quote Originally Posted by John Cadd View Post
      Always a niggle is the strap to hold the open top in position.They always try to escape as the case closes.
      A twist in the strap a-la-Gator cases should fix that, John. Works perfectly every time on mine.
    1. DaveGinNJ's Avatar
      DaveGinNJ - Apr-02-2024, 7:25pm
      Curious as to the benefit of the carbon Crossrock case versus the fiberglass version. It’s double the price; does that buy more protection?
    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Apr-03-2024, 12:10am
      Quote Originally Posted by DaveGinNJ View Post
      Curious as to the benefit of the carbon Crossrock case versus the fiberglass version. Its double the price; does that buy more protection?
      I don't believe it does. I think the attraction of carbon fiber as case shell material is the lighter weight. Other than the lighter shell I can't see any significant advancement over Crossrock's "second generation" mandolin case. I'm sure this is a nice case, but, as Dave mentions above, is it worth twice the price of the fiberglass model just because of its lighter weight?

      As always... hard to judge a product fairly without having had one in hand.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-03-2024, 7:05am
      Quote Originally Posted by Glassweb View Post
      I don't believe it does. I think the attraction of carbon fiber as case shell material is the lighter weight. Other than the lighter shell I can't see any significant advancement over Crossrock's "second generation" mandolin case. I'm sure this is a nice case, but, as Dave mentions above, is it worth twice the price of the fiberglass model just because of its lighter weight?

      As always... hard to judge a product fairly without having had one in hand.
      Even a cursory Google search turns up plenty of evidence carbon fiber is stronger than fiberglass. Your statements open up far more questions than you've answered. It's always fun to really like what you own yourself and think your choice is the ultimate, but unless you've compared side by side, well, read your own advice. I'm reminded of people that hear someone owns a Traditional Collings case and says, "oh, it's just a TKL. I don't get it." And they don't. And watch, someone will likely come out and say that now that we have.
    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Apr-03-2024, 9:55am
      I started the original thread on Crossrock cases and, at the time, had much to like about them. As my time of ownership has increased things have arisen (regarding the quality and design of the case) that are frustrating... many of which have been addressed by others on the original thread.
      I have no particular loyalty to any case maker or mandolin builder and, as time passes, I may change my feelings about a particular product or manufacturer. I still believe Crossrock makes a great product and, if carbon fiber is stronger than fiberglass and they can sell their new offering at their suggested price, so be it.

      Once again... hard to judge a product fairly without having one in hand. True.
    1. Josh Levine's Avatar
      Josh Levine - Apr-03-2024, 11:47am
      I’d love to see this A/Bed with a Tura. I have a Tura and like it very much. Only improvement for me would be more secure latches which this appears to have.
    1. Lucas's Avatar
      Lucas - Apr-03-2024, 4:48pm
      I don’t know if anyone caught that it comes with a padded case cover. That’s probably about a $100 retail value. Carbon fiber cases scratch very easily, so a case cover is a big plus.
    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Apr-03-2024, 5:38pm
      I didn't notice that... makes it seem like a great deal.
    1. DaveGinNJ's Avatar
      DaveGinNJ - Apr-03-2024, 7:21pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Mandolin Cafe View Post
      Even a cursory Google search turns up plenty of evidence carbon fiber is stronger than fiberglass. Your statements open up far more questions than you've answered. It's always fun to really like what you own yourself and think your choice is the ultimate, but unless you've compared side by side, well, read your own advice. I'm reminded of people that hear someone owns a Traditional Collings case and says, "oh, it's just a TKL. I don't get it." And they don't. And watch, someone will likely come out and say that now that we have.
      I am not questioning that CF is stronger than fiberglass, but does that actually translate into extra protection? If the fiberglass case is already sufficiently strong to protect your instrument, is there any benefit? I am speaking partially from ignorance because Ive not tried either case
    1. BradKlein's Avatar
      BradKlein - Apr-08-2024, 6:41am
      I do think that the major advantage of Carbon Fiber in musical instrument cases is to reduce weight. I think that the main issue in cases is crush and puncture resistance, for the shell. And drop shock absorption, for the interior. When it comes to crush resistance I imagine that glass and carbon both are limited, not by the tensile strength of the fiber, but by the binding strength of the resin that binds them together into the shell.

      So the difference between a handy backpack case and a flight case, may depend on how many layers of fiber, overall shape, and thickness of resin - more than carbon v glass. Although that last option will change weight substantially.

      I'd be happy to hear from materials experts on this point.
    1. CES's Avatar
      CES - Apr-08-2024, 9:07am
      I have a fiberglass Crossrock of which Im a big fan, but I hope to never have to check it. Ive never owned a Tura, Collings, Carlton, etc, so cant compare meaningfully. BUT, if the case covers that come with the CF cases are good quality, I could see them selling a decent number of those. Theres definitely a void in the market Small Dog used to occupy.
    1. keith.rogers's Avatar
      keith.rogers - Apr-08-2024, 9:41pm
      I knew the new A case was coming, as I'd actually had some email exchanges with Crossrock about their guitar cases (I ended up with a fiberglass one) and did tell them about the shortcomings of their combo case from my perspective. They got the dimensions of both my As (essentially the same within 1/8" at most on overall length I think), so I hope they're compatible with standard sizes, but that design still is going to come up short for my needs. If the cover has an accessory pocket it would help, but, honestly, I don't want a cover on all the time, so I'll stick with the Tura I got not long ago. Plenty of useful interior space. Still, if you're looking for CF, these new ones from Crossrock are a bargain.
    1. Russ Jordan's Avatar
      Russ Jordan - Apr-10-2024, 1:40pm
      Looks like they are available right now for $510.
      https://www.amazon.com/Crossrock-Man...ef_=ast_sto_dp