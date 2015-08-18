New Music - Tom Wright Trio, Tailwind Live

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Jazz mandolinist Tom Wright has announced the release of his newest project entitled Tailwind Live.
About the project Wright told us, "These are the tunes from my earlier album, Tailwind. That was a hybrid effort, recorded in 2007 in Chicago with a quintet and me on viola. I overdubbed emando for the 2019 release. Now I revisit those tunes as just a trio, after more experience carrying tunes on a 10-string. Same trio as my Why Not? release, recorded at Blue House Productions in Kensington, MD."
Listen
From the album, the title track, "Tailwind."
Track Listing
- Tailwind
- Don Quixote
- Missing
- Try Again
- Smokey
- Not my Dog
- More or Less
- Destination
Additional Information