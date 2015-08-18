Carter Vintage Guitars Celebrates New Showroom

— Carter Vintage Guitars celebrated the grand opening of its new location in the historic Antiques building at SomeraRoad's Paseo South Gulch with an intimate party this past Thursday night.A longtime friend of Carter Vintage Guitars, Marcus King, gave a sneak peek performance of his highly anticipated new album,, released shortly after the event. King then expressed his gratitude for the beloved company and performed a few fan favorites on guitars available for purchase at the store. There were also sets from musical guests, DJ Barricade Babes and Daves Highway.The new space's grand opening brought together old and new friends of Carter Vintage Guitars for a lovely evening celebrating the growth of the local business. The ebb and flow of 250 attendees over the evening enjoyed light bites and libations from new neighbor, Two Hands, and event sponsor, Bearded Iris."Our customers are the reason the Carter brand has grown to what it is today, and we wanted to show our gratitude for their support and loyalty by focusing on every detail of the customer experience with the grand opening celebration," said Ben Montague, co-founder and CEO of The North American Guitar, which merged with Carter Vintage Guitars in 2022. "We celebrated the foundation Walter and Christie built for Carter Vintage Guitars and the exciting future the business has in the new showroom. We're honored that the Carters have passed the baton to our team to carry on the stores legacy in this new location."Ben MontagueMarcus KingMarcus KingCarter Vintage Guitar TeamDaves Highway