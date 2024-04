9 Horses Releases Third Album, Strum, on Adhyaropa Records

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Strum

Americannia

Gasparilla

Röhrl

Long Time Away

Jenny-Pop Nettle Eater

Just Don't Call It That

The House That Ate Myself

Additional Information

— One of the most influential and admired ensembles in progressive jazz and improvised music, the primarily plucked and bowed string instruments of 9 Horses returns with, its most extraordinary collection yet. Bursting at the seams with creativity and virtuosity, this 67-minute instrumental epic serves as the antithesis to today’s augmentation of A.I.-generated music. Alongside the string trio as the album's core,also features 25 of the world's leading instrumentalists performing eight tunes prominently showcasing acoustic, organic, human-made sounds.About the new project, Joe Brent told us, "The record is calledbecause every tune prominently features the sound of a plucked or strummed instrument: mandolins, guitars, basses, banjos, pianos, and including instruments that usually aren’t thought of that way like violins, drums, even people. During the recording process I found myself progressively replacing synth textures with acoustic, organic sounds. There's lots of sounds in here that are identifiably human-made: creaky gears, ambient room noise, breathing, chair squeaking, and lots of calloused fingers on strings and frets. Sounds like that make me feel like Im in the room with the humans making the music, and remind me it’s humans making it."The album features guest contributions from today’s top musicians across a spectrum of genres: Sam Sadigursky (Philip Glass Ensemble), Kaoru Watanabe (Silkroad Ensemble), Brandon Ridenour (Canadian Brass), Jason Treuting (Sō Percussion), Mike Robinson (Railroad Earth), Jhair Sala (Pedrito Martinez), Victor Otoniel Vargas (Prince Royce), Samuel Torres (Shakira), Glenn Zaleski (Cécile McLorin Salvant), Blair McMillan (piano faculty at Juilliard, Bard, and Mannes), Emily Hope Price (Kishi Bashi), Anna Urrey (Ólafur Arnalds), Ben Russell (Arcade Fire) and Michael Bellar (John Scofield), among others, all of whom have collaborated with the members of 9 Horses previously.After a June 7 release date, aalbum release concert featuring 9 Horses trio will be held Saturday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m., at Williamsburg Music Center, 367 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets and information. From the recording, the track "Gasparilla," released today.