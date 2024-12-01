New Music - Instrumentals Vol. 2: Mandolin Mysteries, by Jacob Jolliff

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Vera

Los Angeles County Breakdown

The Devil Hath Power To Assume A Pleasing Shape

The Perils Of Macramé

The Art Heist Suite Mvt. 1

The Art Heist Suite Mvt. 2

The Art Heist Suite Mvt. 3

Blossoms Will Run Away

Copper Beeches

Silver Blaze

Twin Rocks

Additional Information

— Adhyâropa Records announces a May 24 release of Jacob Jolliffs, a follow up to his influential 2018 release,, his latest edition of all original music shows the development in his compositional skill while retaining the fiery group playing that has marked his previous albums.About the new recording Jolliff told us, "There's a theme running through the album that this could be music to accompany a mystery or dimestore book, hence the name. "Vera" is named after a detective show, and "The Art Heist Suite" has a fun James Bond spy thriller feel to it."It's different making a record now that I'm in my mid-30s; I was 27 when the firstalbum came out. When I listen back to my older music I can really hear the difference in my playing from then to now. At that age there's still a sense that you have something to prove and, thats not a bad thing in your 20s — there's a certain type of tune I would write back then that I still enjoy but these days there's something else I'm trying to express through my writing and playing."I wrote most of this album at the piano, which was a great way to open up new possibilities. I don't really play piano that well, just well enough to pick out melodies, but in that creative space I was able to just focus on developing melodies rather than executing what I already know is technically possible on my primary instrument."Jolliff is joined on the recording by George Jackson on fiddle, Ross Martin on guitar, and Myles Sloniker on bass.From the recording, the opening track, "Vera," released yesterday.