Calton and Hoffee: The Top Two Names in Custom Cases are Merging

    JOLIET, ILL. — In a groundbreaking move that will redefine the landscape of the musical instrument case industry, Calton Cases and Hoffee Cases have merged. The new company, hXc Inc. brings together the two leading makers of high-end cases for stringed instruments.

    Calton, founded in England but made in Austin since 2012, is the leading maker of durable fiberglass cases. Hoffee, founded in 2009 based near Chicago, is the most highly respected maker of carbon fiber cases. Both Calton and Hoffee have long been recognized for their superior quality, custom fit interiors, and attention to detail. Combining their expertise, creativity, and passion will generate an unrivaled product offering.

    "By joining forces, we leverage our power and resources to build an even better line that will resonate with musicians worldwide," says Jeff Poss, owner of Calton. "This merger is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional custom cases and pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship."

    "By working together, we produce better products," adds Jeff Hoffee. "Our combined expertise in case design, manufacturing, and technology will allow us to explore new frontiers and develop innovative features."

    The merger will not only amplify the strengths of each company but also foster a collaborative environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and knowledge. This synergy will undoubtedly result in radical advancements, ensuring that musicians can continue to rely on these brands for the highest caliber cases.

    In addition, hXc will also be the North American distributor for Hiscox Cases. "Adding Hiscox Cases to our company will allow us to offer quality cases at a lower price point," says Hoffee. "Our customers demand the best cases at any price, and the addition of Hiscox allows us to provide that."

    As the merger progresses, Calton and Hoffee will continue to prioritize customer satisfaction, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted support for existing clients. The merged company will also invest in research and development to further refine their products and introduce exciting new offerings in the future.
      We spoke with Jeff Hoffee this morning just to get confirmation. There's no logo, no website, sounds like lots of work going forward to make this happen. This is all we know about it, what was sent in the news release.
      I think the competition ante was raised when Crossrock added carbon fiber cases to their lineup. Two small makers facing a larger competitor perhaps.

      Love my 2 Hoffee cases.
      I own a Calton and two Hoffees and they are fabulous, extremely high quality cases. They are different enough to be under the same company and I also like the idea of the merger including Hiscox cases as a lower cost, but still high quality option.
      Interesting news. I am a case junkie and have owned everything. My only personal comment/opinion is that I own three Hoffees'. Merge the companies, but do not merge the cases.
      I'm betwixt and between on this news. I like my Hoffee cases. I hope nothing changes there.
      But I realize that the merger might also be necessary for the survival of both companies. Better to see a merger of the two than to lose one or both of them all together. Best wishes to them in the merger.

      Adam
      i have cases from both in mandolin and guitar. aspects to each that i like but overall prefer calton, but hoffee are lighter in weight. both are exceptionally well made and work great.

      hope all goes smooth and well and they thrive abundantly.

      d
      Let me guess, the merged company will be called "Coffee"?
      My main concern is future prices. As it stands, the two were in competition as the highest quality cases. This type of market competition typically drives quality and innovation up and keeps prices (relatively) down. With the two of them merging and no other competitor on the market (that I know of), I wonder if their prices will start to increase?
      When I obtained an L&H mandola, I called Hoffee to see if they would make a custom case. Not.

      I then called Calton. Yes. And after an initial misstep, they provided a magnificent case.

      I wonder what the answer to such a query will be from the merged operations?
      Hey all I spoke with Jeff Hoffee a little bit this morning so I could provide clarity to the builders and other dealers who were asking us questions. This merger is to help keep production expenses down to allow them to not raise prices anymore than necessary. They will still operate independently but will be eventually manufacturing in the same facility in Illinois. The production process for each brand will remain the same. There also have been some questions regarding how that will change for the end user: that answer is Calton will continue to offer everything they have in the past with their custom orders and shapes etc. Hoffee will continue to offer what they always have.


      Their catalogs will not crossover so if they don't offer it now, don't expect that to change. Hoffee has no plans to do custom cases like Calton. This is also a multi-month transition and we've known about this for a little while so during this transition production still continues and both continue to operate and ship product.


      Zach
      There's plenty of competition from lower priced models so I don't think they'll get far by raising prices. The last round [of increases] effectively, unfortunately, pushed them out of consideration for me. I'd hope, though it unfortunately always comes at some human cost, they find ways to save money in the overhead to continue to provide cases and options to those customers that need them, i.e., a "two can live as cheaply as one" kind of thing. And, maybe the Hiscox distribution will give them some cushion - it certainly would make considering one an option if I didn't have to think about shipping back to the UK or re-selling in the used market, so probably will increase that segment some.
      Slightly off topic I guess but I don't think Sam@Pegusus would agree with that premise... and neither would I.