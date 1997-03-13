New Music - Songs of our Fathers, Live, by David Grisman and Andy Statman

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Shalom Aleichem

Hassidic Medley:

Adir Hu / Moshe Emes

Introduction

Shomer Yisrael

Opus Intro

Opus 38

Band Intros

Toska

Gypsy Swing

Dovid Melech Yisrael

Flatbush Waltz / Opus 57

Shabbos Waltz

For the Sake of My Brothers and Friends

Rebbe Intro

Der Rebbe

Kazatski

Relatively Speaking

Adon Olam

Closing Remarks

Gypsy Medley

Shalom Aleichem (Reprise)

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release of, by David Grisman and Andy Statman, recorded live at the John Harms Center in Englewood, New Jersey, March 13, 1997.On March 13, 1997, Andy Statman and David Grisman brought their highly acclaimed Acoustic Disc album of timeless traditional Jewish melodies,, to the concert stage of the John Harms Center in Englewood, New Jersey. With them was an amazing acoustic ensemble comprised of the core studio band, all members of David's quintet with the addition of the legendary "Wrecking Crew" drummer, Hal Blaine.The music they played that night was inspired and featured vibrant versions of nearly all the tunes on the original album plus originals by Andy and Dawg, including pieces that David composed for the film "King of the Gypsies," in which they both appeared along with violin titan Stephane Grappelli. This exceptional live performance, recorded by DGQ sound engineer Larry Cumings, was recently discovered in the Dawg Archives and mastered in Hi-Definition.Andy's son, Moshe Statman, who battled leukemia for 14 months, sadly passed away during the making of this project and this spirited, uplifting music is dedicated to his memory.From the recording, the opening track, "Shalom Aleichem."