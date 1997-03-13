New Music - Songs of our Fathers, Live, by David Grisman and Andy Statman

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Songs of our Fathers, Live, by David Grisman and Andy Statman, recorded live at the John Harms Center in Englewood, New Jersey, March 13, 1997.
On March 13, 1997, Andy Statman and David Grisman brought their highly acclaimed Acoustic Disc album of timeless traditional Jewish melodies, Songs of Our Fathers, to the concert stage of the John Harms Center in Englewood, New Jersey. With them was an amazing acoustic ensemble comprised of the core studio band, all members of David's quintet with the addition of the legendary "Wrecking Crew" drummer, Hal Blaine.
The music they played that night was inspired and featured vibrant versions of nearly all the tunes on the original album plus originals by Andy and Dawg, including pieces that David composed for the film "King of the Gypsies," in which they both appeared along with violin titan Stephane Grappelli. This exceptional live performance, recorded by DGQ sound engineer Larry Cumings, was recently discovered in the Dawg Archives and mastered in Hi-Definition.
Andy's son, Moshe Statman, who battled leukemia for 14 months, sadly passed away during the making of this project and this spirited, uplifting music is dedicated to his memory.
Listen
From the recording, the opening track, "Shalom Aleichem."
Track Listing
Set 1
- Shalom Aleichem
- Hassidic Medley:
- Adir Hu / Moshe Emes
- Introduction
- Shomer Yisrael
- Opus Intro
- Opus 38
- Band Intros
- Toska
- Gypsy Swing
- Dovid Melech Yisrael
Set 2
- Flatbush Waltz / Opus 57
- Shabbos Waltz
- For the Sake of My Brothers and Friends
- Rebbe Intro
- Der Rebbe
- Kazatski
- Relatively Speaking
- Adon Olam
- Closing Remarks
- Gypsy Medley
- Shalom Aleichem (Reprise)
Additional Information