2024 David Surette Mandolin Festival

— The 21st annual David Surette Mandolin Festival will present four masters of the mandolin — Carlo Aonzo, Joe K. Walsh, Keith Murphy, and Dan Bui — in concerts and workshops during the first weekend of May.The festival begins with a kickoff concert on Friday, May 3 at the Kittery ME Dance Hall, followed by two days of workshops and a second concert at the Concord NH Community Music School on May 4 and 5. Concert audiences will hear bluegrass, classical, old-time, Celtic music and more. Workshops will offer opportunities for students of all levels to learn new tunes and techniques and jam with fellow pickers. Over the years, the festival has built up a community of mandolin players and music lovers from the Northeast and beyond.This year's instructors beautifully showcase the mandolin's diversity, representing a vast range of musical traditions and styles. Carlo Aonzo of Savona, Italy, began his musical education learning classical mandolin from his father. He performs gorgeous classical and popular Italian pieces, as well as many other styles. Carlo has taught and performed all over the world, with his own trio and as a guest with David Grisman, numerous symphony and mandolin orchestras, and at the Vatican. He also created "L'Italia dei 1000 Mandolini" (The Italy of 1000 Mandolins), a video series tracing the mandolin's history through various Italian cities, and runs his own mandolin camp in Genoa, where David Surette taught in 2018 and 2019.Inspired by traditional bluegrass as well as modern innovators like David Grisman and frequent collaborator Darol Anger, Joe K. Walsh is known for his adventurous yet tasteful style. He's played with everyone from John Scofield to Bela Fleck to Emmylou Harris, and performed everywhere from festivals to laundromats to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. These days, Joe plays with the adventurous jazz-inflected stringband Mr. Sun, and is a faculty instructor at Berklee College of Music, where he was the first-ever mandolin student in 2003.Originally from Newfoundland and now hailing from Vermont, festival favorite Keith Murphy returns this year. Keith brings a rich repertoire of traditional Celtic and French-Canadian tunes and songs, with driving rhythms on mandolin, guitar, and foot percussion. A founding member of the influential contra dance group Nightingale, Keith has released three solo albums and also appears frequently with his wife, fiddler Becky Tracy, and as part of the Hanneke Cassel Trio.New to the festival this year is Dan Bui, one of the brightest and best of the new gang of mando players. Best known as a member of the wildly adventurous post-bluegrass band Twisted Pine, Dan is well-versed in traditional bluegrass and old-time, but equally comfortable in genre-bending, improvisational musical settings. He also plays upright bass and is a recording engineer.Beloved Seacoast musician David Surette, the festival's founder, passed away in December 2021. With a reputation that reached across the US and beyond to Canada, England, France and Italy, David was greatly admired and respected as a player, composer and teacher. After his passing, David's wife Susie Burke and daughters Isa and Julianna Burke resolved to continue the festival in partnership with the Concord Community Music School, where David was a beloved faculty member for 30 years.