New Music from Nick Dumas - Story of a Beautiful Life

Door County, Wis. — Nick Dumas has announced the release of his first solo recording entitled Story of a Beautiful Life, a bluegrass recording featuring some of the best musicians and vocalists in the industry.
In addition to Nick on mandolin and lead vocals, he's joined on the recording by Stephen Burwell, Jason Davis, Jake Workman, Dan Eubanks, Michael Kilby, Maddie Denton, Josh Swift, Chris Luquette, Rick Faris, Greg Cahill, Jason Burleson, Jacob Burleson, Amanda Smith, Eddie Faris, and Tammy Christensen.
Track Listing
- Story of a Beautiful Life
- Fish Caught a Bird
- Julie Ann
- On The Other Side
- Cascade Runaway
- Green Light on the Southern
- Big Sciota
- Sweet Molly
- Sunset Falls
- Who Will Sing For Me
- North of Lonesome
- When I'm Gone
- Cherokee Shuffle
Listen
Nick Dumas composition entitled "Fish Caught a Bird." Track features Dumas on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Greg Cahill of Special Consensus on banjo, Rick Faris on guitar, and Dan Eubanks on bass.
Additional Information
