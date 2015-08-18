Tristan Scroggins Launches Subscription Based Educational Site

Additional Information

— Tristan Scroggins has announced the launch of a subscription based web site on Patreon with exclusive mandolin videos, transcriptions and more.Reduced introductory rates are in effect through January 8 and include exclusive content for early registrants.About the new project, Scroggins told us, "I wanted to make this affordable with subscriptions to exclusive content starting as low as $3.00 per month and up. Patreon is a community based membership platform that allows fans and creators to engage with each other more directly. People who want to support the videos I post with be able to see exclusive content such as practice tips, lesson videos, access to private playlists, discounts on merchandise and private lessons, and transcriptions of the tunes."Registration for the new project is now open.