String Traditions Summer Day Program Near Boston Announced

    Belmont, Mass. — The String Traditions summer day program at Powers Music School in Belmont, a western suburb of Boston, is welcoming registrations for mandolin, violin, viola, cello, guitar, banjo, and ukulele students ages 9-14.

    String Traditions is a full day, one week strings camp from July 20-24. Students will explore fiddle traditions and repertoire both old and new, learning music by ear, improvising, arranging, and composing their own music in string bands and ensembles.

    A CIT program is available for fiddlers 15-18 who wish to assist with the younger classes. CITs will have the opportunity to perform in an advanced ensemble directed by one of our teachers.

    Summer 2020 Information

    • Ellery Klein, Artistic Director
    • Monday - Friday, 8:45 am - 4:00 pm
    • Late pick-up option available (check website to register for this option)
    • Concert Friday, July 24

    Why fiddle?

    "Fiddling" allows players to grow musically in new ways, introducing and developing skills they might not experience in a traditional classical or orchestral setting, such as:

    • Learning by ear and by reading sheet music
    • Improvising and taking creative risks
    • Finding and using rhythm and "groove"
    • Understanding chord progressions underlying the melody
    • Group playing that emphasizes collaboration, arranging, and harmonies
    • Singing
    • Crafting a sense of individual style and expression

    In short, this camp is designed to build the foundations for a lifetime of music playing and musical friendships within the vibrant and thriving Boston area fiddling community and beyond!

