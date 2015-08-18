String Traditions Summer Day Program Near Boston Announced

Summer 2020 Information

Ellery Klein, Artistic Director

Monday - Friday, 8:45 am - 4:00 pm

Late pick-up option available (check website to register for this option)

Concert Friday, July 24

Learning by ear and by reading sheet music

Improvising and taking creative risks

Finding and using rhythm and "groove"

Understanding chord progressions underlying the melody

Group playing that emphasizes collaboration, arranging, and harmonies

Singing

Crafting a sense of individual style and expression

Additional Information

— The String Traditions summer day program at Powers Music School in Belmont, a western suburb of Boston, is welcoming registrations for mandolin, violin, viola, cello, guitar, banjo, and ukulele students ages 9-14.String Traditions is a full day, one week strings camp from July 20-24. Students will explore fiddle traditions and repertoire both old and new, learning music by ear, improvising, arranging, and composing their own music in string bands and ensembles.A CIT program is available for fiddlers 15-18 who wish to assist with the younger classes. CITs will have the opportunity to perform in an advanced ensemble directed by one of our teachers.Why fiddle?"Fiddling" allows players to grow musically in new ways, introducing and developing skills they might not experience in a traditional classical or orchestral setting, such as:In short, this camp is designed to build the foundations for a lifetime of music playing and musical friendships within the vibrant and thriving Boston area fiddling community and beyond!