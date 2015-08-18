String Traditions Summer Day Program Near Boston Announced

Belmont, Mass. — The String Traditions summer day program at Powers Music School in Belmont, a western suburb of Boston, is welcoming registrations for mandolin, violin, viola, cello, guitar, banjo, and ukulele students ages 9-14.
String Traditions is a full day, one week strings camp from July 20-24. Students will explore fiddle traditions and repertoire both old and new, learning music by ear, improvising, arranging, and composing their own music in string bands and ensembles.
A CIT program is available for fiddlers 15-18 who wish to assist with the younger classes. CITs will have the opportunity to perform in an advanced ensemble directed by one of our teachers.
Summer 2020 Information
- Ellery Klein, Artistic Director
- Monday - Friday, 8:45 am - 4:00 pm
- Late pick-up option available (check website to register for this option)
- Concert Friday, July 24
Why fiddle?
"Fiddling" allows players to grow musically in new ways, introducing and developing skills they might not experience in a traditional classical or orchestral setting, such as:
- Learning by ear and by reading sheet music
- Improvising and taking creative risks
- Finding and using rhythm and "groove"
- Understanding chord progressions underlying the melody
- Group playing that emphasizes collaboration, arranging, and harmonies
- Singing
- Crafting a sense of individual style and expression
In short, this camp is designed to build the foundations for a lifetime of music playing and musical friendships within the vibrant and thriving Boston area fiddling community and beyond!
Additional Information