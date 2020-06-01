Old School Bluegrass Camp 2020 Announced

Ontario, Canada — The Sixth annual Old School Bluegrass Camp, July 5-10, has announced plans for their next gathering which offers classes in bluegrass instruments to adult students from Canada and around the world.
This year the camp is proud to announce a new location in the Lanark Highlands of Ontario, in the tiny community of Elphin.
Classes in guitar, fiddle, banjo (clawhammer and bluegrass styles), mandolin and bass will be led by world-class Ontario musicians. OSBC is thrilled to welcome back The Slocan Ramblers as part of its teaching team alongside fiddle champion Shane Cook and Bluegrass banjo instructor Guy Donis. Kristine Schmitt will give daily performance labs, dobroist Ivan Rosenberg leads jams, luthier Luke Mercier will be at camp for all instrument needs and camp organizer Jenny Whiteley hosts campers in the town of Elphin.
With limited enrollment of only 50 campers with only 10 students per instrument, OSBC gives each camper an exceptional level of teaching, coaching, mentoring and one-on-one instruction. Learning how to perform with others in a band setting is a fundamental goal of Old School Bluegrass Camp, with the aim towards creating ten bluegrass groups that will play together, jam, practice, gel as a band and ultimately perform on the OSBC stage together.
2020 Camp Instructors
- The Slocan Ramblers
- Alastair Whitehead ~ Bass
- Adrian Gross ~ Mandolin
- Frank Evans ~ Clawhammer Banjo
- Darryl Poulsen ~ Guitar
- Guy Donis ~ Bluegrass Banjo
- Kristine Schmitt ~ Performance Lab
- Shane Cook ~ Fiddle
- Luke Mercier ~ On-Site Luthier
Workshops, nightly jams and concerts, morning yoga and more serve to make this the week of a lifetime in a beautiful natural setting. The camp fee of $850.00 Canadian + HST = $960.50 includes on site camping accommodations, amenities, three delicious home cooked meals per day plus snacks, and all instructions and activities during they stay. Visit the camp web site for non-camping accommodation suggestions and other guidelines.
Bass Scholarship
A Bass Scholarship valued at $960.50 and includes all aspects of the Bluegrass Camp week, food and camping is once again offered. The successful applicant will study with Alastair Whitehead, known for his work with The Slocan Ramblers. Applications are open to students 18 years of age or over; email oldschoolbluegrasscamp@gmail.com with a letter describing why you or your nominee is an outstanding candidate for the Bass Scholarship and your passion for bass as the backbone of bluegrass. Include "Bass Scholarship" in the subject line of your email, applications are open until June 1, 2020.
Additional Information