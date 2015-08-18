New Music by Julien Martineau and Vanessa Benelli Mosell - Beethoven Suites

Track Listing

Ludwig van Beethoven

Adagio for Mandolin and Piano, WoO 43b

Sonatina for Mandolin and Piano, WoO 43a

Sonatina for Mandolin and Piano, WoO 44a

Johann Nepomuk Hummel

Sonata for Mandolin and Piano, Op. 37a: I. Allegro

Sonata for Mandolin and Piano, Op. 37a: II. Andante

Sonata for Mandolin and Piano, Op. 37a: III. Allegretto

Ludwig van Beethoven

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: I. Andante

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: II. Variation 1

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: III. Variation 2

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: IV. Variation 3

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: V. Variation 4

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: VI. Variation 5

Andante con variazioni in D Major, WoO 44b: VII. Variation 6

Symphony No. 7, Op. 92: II. Allegretto (Arr. by Hans Sitt)

Corentin Apparailly

Lettre à l'immortelle bien-aimée

Fritz Kreisler

Rondino on a Theme by Beethoven in E-Flat Major

Walter Murphy

A Fifth of Beethoven (Arr. by Bruno Fontaine)

Additional Information

— Naïve Records has announced the release of, by mandolinist Julien Martineau and pianist Vanessa Benelli Mosell.In this album, his third for naïve, mandolinist Julien Martineau and pianist Vanessa Benelli Mosell deliver a program truly Beethovenian in its inventiveness, influences and associations. Beethoven wears the crown, with four youthful pieces he wrote for this unusual duo combination and the Allegretto of his Symphony No. 7 in a transcription by Hans Sitt.Gathered round his throne are those inspired by him - his contemporary Hummel, Romantic virtuoso Fritz Kreisler and two composers of today: Walter Murphy, whose pop music arrangement realized by Bruno Fontaine brings in contrabassist Yann Dubost and percussionist José Fillatreau; while Corentin Apparailly responds to Beethovens Letter to the Immortal Beloved in a work specially commissioned for this album.Revisiting Beethoven in the light of later works composed under his influence enables the perfectly matched team of Martineau and Mosell to create a truly audacious, exciting homage, full of dynamic revelations of the unpublished, the unexpected and the unknown."This program brings together a lot of repertoire that is extremely virtuosic, but not at all showy," says Martineau. "Here theres no way to hide behind mere technical brilliance: this recording is above all a chamber music disc, a dialogue of equal voices."