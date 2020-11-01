Eastman E6D Guitar Giveaway from Sun Valley Guitars

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Sun Valley Guitars, Eastman Guitars and the Mandolin Cafe are combining efforts to give away an Eastman E6D acoustic guitar.
Registration for a chance to win will commence February 11 at 7:30 a.m. Central from a link on the Mandolin Cafe home page with one winning entry selected at random on February 16, 7:30 a.m. Central.
Eastman's E6D acoustic guitar is a big dread with a bold sound and lively, dynamic response, inspired by iconic dreads of the 1930s and '40s. It's crafted with vintage tradition and tone at heart and quality all the way.
About the guitar, Sun Valley's Brian Farmer told us, "I've long been a big fan of this Eastman model and their great craftsmanship, tone, and remarkable value in their E Traditional Series dreads."
The E6 features trademarks of "Golden Era" build like the solid Sitka Spruce top, Mahogany back and sides, both with Eastman's renowned nitrocellulose lacquer gloss finish, plus hand-carved scalloped X bracing and of course great details like a bone nut and saddle.
Shipped with a hard shell case, the winning entry takes home Eastman's E6D which retails for $1,120.00.
Eastman E6D Specs
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Fingerboard Radius: 12"
- Neck Profile: Traditional Even "C"
- Nut: Bone 1 3/4"
- Fretwire: 20 Jescar-FW43080
- Scale Length: 25.4
- Body Dimensions: 16" X 4-23/32"
- Bracings: Hand-Carved Scalloped X
- Body Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
- Body Back/Sides: Solid Mahogany
- Bridge/Saddle: Ebony/Bone, 2-5/32" Spacing
- Rosette: Classic
- Truss Rod: Dual Acting
- Binding: Top/Back
- Binding Material: Black Plastic
- Logo: Pearl Headstock
- Inlay: Pearl Dots
- Bridge Pins: Ebony
- Body Finish: Gloss Nitrocellulose
- Neck Finish: Satin Nitrocellulose
- Hardware Color: Nickel
- Pickguard: Tortoise Shell
- Tuners: Open-Gear Ping V93N 3+3
- Electronics Options: LR Baggs Anthem, Anthem SL, or Element
- Strings: D'Addario .012 -.053 EXP16
- Action Height: 12th fret 3/32" on the bass side and 2/32" on the treble side
- Case: Hardshell Case
- Truss Rod Wrench: 4mm
Additional Information
