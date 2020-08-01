  • The Mandolin Store Moving to Tennessee

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Feb-08-2020 1:00pm Views: 1939
    20 Comments Comments
    The Mandolin Store Announces Pending Move to TennesseeSURPRIZE, ARIZ. — Dennis Vance has announced he is moving The Mandolin Store to a location just North of Nashville in an area with quick and easy access to Music City.

    About the move, Vance told us, "My time in Surprise has been great but I'm looking forward to returning to an area closer to where I grew up, being closer to my extended family, and closer to a part of the country with a bit of a richer acoustic music tradition. I can't yet disclose the location because the paperwork hasn't been finalized but I'll be able to announce that soon, and we should be in business there by this Spring."

    Vance, who launched The Mandolin Store in his bluegrass and old-time music rich home state of Ohio in 2004 relocated to Surprise in 2007 to be closer to his aging parents.

    The store will continue to be a dealer for Gibson, Ellis, Pava, Northfield, Kentucky, Eastman, Weber and more.

    Additional Information

    Comments 20 Comments
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Feb-08-2020, 1:11pm
      Here's the email blast The Mandolin Store just sent.

      ----------

      Hello Folks! Its been a few months since I've sent a newsletter as things at The Mandolin Store have been busy. I wanted to share some very exciting news with you. Over the past 13 years we have enjoyed our time in the Arizona sunshine but our next chapter is right around the corner!

      We are excited to announce that The Mandolin Store is headed to Music City! Our new location will be just minutes outside of Nashville. (More details of location to come soon.) We intend to complete this move the last weekend of March and have little to no impact on processing and shipping orders. We are incredibly excited about this opportunity! A few questions I will address now as I know there is a lot of excitement around this news.- I will share the new location and address information once the move is complete. I will also have updated store hours that will be posted on our website once those final decisions are made. If you'd like to follow our move and get the first look at our new location, be sure the visit the Instagram link below and click follow!
    1. Austin Bob's Avatar
      Austin Bob - Feb-08-2020, 3:36pm
      I just read the email a few moments ago. While I'm certain there will be some AZ locals that are very sad to see the store move, I can just imagine what a trip to Nashville to shop for a mandolin will be like in the future.

      Best of luck at your new location!
    1. Alan Lackey's Avatar
      Alan Lackey - Feb-08-2020, 4:44pm
      Ugh though why north of nashville....its a terrible location for traffic....as a local I would have preferred it being south...anything in the madison-hendersonville-
      gallatin area of Nashville is a big PIA to get to.

      Will wait to see where the location will be...but kinda dissapointed.
    1. DoubleE's Avatar
      DoubleE - Feb-08-2020, 4:55pm
      Im not familiar with Nashville traffic patterns, but I know Tennessee is a lot closer to Pennsylvania than Arizona. Im excited!
    1. HonketyHank's Avatar
      HonketyHank - Feb-08-2020, 4:59pm
      Man, I'm glad I scratched the itch to make a road trip to visit TMS last fall. It's gonna be a lot harder after the move back to the other half of the country.

      Dennis, all the best on the move!
    1. Alan Lackey's Avatar
      Alan Lackey - Feb-08-2020, 8:15pm
      Quote Originally Posted by DoubleE View Post
      Im not familiar with Nashville traffic patterns, but I know Tennessee is a lot closer to Pennsylvania than Arizona. Im excited!
      I am excited about the move for sure...will be anxious to see the location...
    1. soliver's Avatar
      soliver - Feb-08-2020, 10:22pm
      Oh awesome! Excited for this new chapter of course for TMS, but equally excited because now its WAY closer to Atlanta!!!! Now just think how a weekend trip could include Carters, Gruhn's and NOW TMS!!!

      Awesomeness! Congrats, best of luck and well wishes for Dennis and the crew!
    1. The Mandolin Store's Avatar
      The Mandolin Store - Feb-09-2020, 1:03am
      Being North of town is because My children and grandchildren are near Cincinnati so it makes more sense for me to be there to go visit on weekends and visa versus. Also, rent is a lot less there than South of town

      - - - Updated - - -

      Thank you Hank
    1. MANNDOLINS's Avatar
      MANNDOLINS - Feb-09-2020, 8:53am
      If location isn't set in stone you should check out Clarksville..30 minutes N/W of Nashville, less traffic, reasonable rents, booming economy..only one tiny music store..easy route to N 65
    1. CES's Avatar
      CES - Feb-09-2020, 9:01am
      Yes! Gonna have to work a long weekend trip to Nashville into the schedule now!! Dennis, I hope the move goes smoothly!
    1. John Soper's Avatar
      John Soper - Feb-09-2020, 10:54am
      Best wishes for a smooth move. Always like to peruse your mandolin porn on-line - hope to see it in person some time!
    1. Alan Lackey's Avatar
      Alan Lackey - Feb-09-2020, 11:44am
      Quote Originally Posted by The Mandolin Store View Post
      Being North of town is because My children and grandchildren are near Cincinnati so it makes more sense for me to be there to go visit on weekends and visa versus. Also, rent is a lot less there than South of town

      - - - Updated - - -

      Thank you Hank
      Makes sense...and yes rent south I am sure is high. Congrats on the move and the chance to be close to family again. Having both is the best of both worlds!
    1. J.Albert's Avatar
      J.Albert - Feb-09-2020, 3:16pm
      A good move for them, I think.

      I can remember when Mr. Vance moved from Ohio (I think?) to Arizona. At the time, I thought, "why move a bluegrass-oriented store to Arizona?" I realize the net has reduced the importance of a brick-n-mortar location, but for mandolins, TN/KY/NC/VA seems like a better area for walk-in business, as well...
    1. DaveGinNJ's Avatar
      DaveGinNJ - Feb-09-2020, 3:29pm
      Its good that its closer to me but Nashville is still a good 12 hour drive from NJ
    1. Mandobart's Avatar
      Mandobart - Feb-09-2020, 3:39pm
      soliver - did you ever stop by to Sawnee Mountain Music in Cumming? One of the best mando selections I've ever seen! Unfortunately it appears they are closed now.
    1. Pete Counter's Avatar
      Pete Counter - Feb-11-2020, 12:25am
      Cmon Then, we'll be waitin!
    1. Pete Counter's Avatar
      Pete Counter - Feb-11-2020, 12:28am
      By the way..the Kentucky KM1500 in my profile pic (my only mando) was purchased from the Mandolin Store in 2012! Happy customer still!
    1. fatt-dad's Avatar
      fatt-dad - Feb-11-2020, 8:08am
      surprise no more!

      f-d
    1. ntriesch's Avatar
      ntriesch - Feb-12-2020, 9:33pm
      Nashville is a great move! We just went there for a week and all the best instruments and guitar shops in the world are there!! You will be busy!! Good luck Dennis!!
    1. soliver's Avatar
      soliver - Feb-12-2020, 9:47pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Mandobart View Post
      soliver - did you ever stop by to Sawnee Mountain Music in Cumming? One of the best mando selections I've ever seen! Unfortunately it appears they are closed now.
      I checked it out online first because with limited time, it seemed like a longish drive from Marietta. The selection they had listed online at the time didn't make it seem worth the drive. Maple Street in Atlanta has a great selection and I've definitely been there and would love to go back!