The Mandolin Store Moving to Tennessee

Additional Information

— Dennis Vance has announced he is moving The Mandolin Store to a location just North of Nashville in an area with quick and easy access to Music City.About the move, Vance told us, "My time in Surprise has been great but I'm looking forward to returning to an area closer to where I grew up, being closer to my extended family, and closer to a part of the country with a bit of a richer acoustic music tradition. I can't yet disclose the location because the paperwork hasn't been finalized but I'll be able to announce that soon, and we should be in business there by this Spring."Vance, who launched The Mandolin Store in his bluegrass and old-time music rich home state of Ohio in 2004 relocated to Surprise in 2007 to be closer to his aging parents.The store will continue to be a dealer for Gibson, Ellis, Pava, Northfield, Kentucky, Eastman, Weber and more.