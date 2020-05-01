New Music from Scroggins & Rose - Curios

— Mandolin and violin duo Scroggins & Rose have announced a June 26 release for, the second album from the instrumental duo.Building on the foundation laid by roots music innovators such as Béla Fleck, David Grisman, Mike Marshall, and Darol Anger,explores the full sonic range of possibilities for mandolin and violin. Tristan Scroggins and Alisa Rose create an inviting musical atmosphere with their thoughtful, conversational arrangements and dynamic and emotional range.Scroggins, a mandolinist and second generation bluegrass virtuoso, and Rose, a Grammy-nominated violinist, create creative contemporary roots music with the expression and detail of classical music, the ebullient drive of fiddle music, and the thrilling virtuosity of both traditions.The album was produced by Wes Corbett and engingeered by Dave Sinko in Nashville at the Downtown Presbyterian Church.

Take advantage of a pre-order today, June 5, and Bandcamp will waive the fees normally charged the artists.

Listen

<a href="http://scrogginsandrose.bandcamp.com/album/curios">Curios by Scroggins & Rose</a>

Track Listing

Marvel

Wisconsin Wayside

I Can Find A Way to Fix It

Stellar Sea

Anxiety Jig

Bubblicious

#stolenmoments

Calabacitas

The French Cowboy

Bridge 218

Jackelope

Maren's Lullaby

