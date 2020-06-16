  • The Don Stiernberg Quartet - Straight Ahead

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Jun-16-2020 7:00am Views: 1753
    11 Comments Comments
    The Don Stiernberg Quartet - Straight Ahead

    Skokie, Ill. — Don Stiernberg and the Don Stiernberg Quartet announce the release of their new recording entitled Straight Ahead. The band includes Stiernberg on mandolin, Andy Brown on guitar, Jim Cox on bass and Phil Gratteau on drums.

    About the recording Stiernberg told us, "These are all tunes that I've wanted to record for a long time, but when I listened to the CD the other day I realized the project is really about the band. I am SO fortunate to get to play with these masterful musicians. This record in particular is a good illustration of how we work together, it's very conversational and the emphasis is on how things feel. The guys encouraged me to relax and just play, and I'm very grateful for the resulting good feeling that's here in all these tunes."

    Listen

    From the recording, the opening track "I Want To Be Happy."



    Track Listing

    • I Want to Be Happy
    • Witchcraft
    • Anouman
    • I'm Old Fashioned
    • Estamos ai
    • Pick Yourself Up
    • Almost Like Being In Love
    • The Touch of Your Lips
    • Vibracoes
    • It's You Or No One

    Additional Information

    Comments 11 Comments
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Jun-16-2020, 7:21am
      Fantastic recording. Very highly recommended. Nicely done, Donnie. Don is also the subject of last week's episode of Mandolins and Beer which we've listened to, also not to be missed.
    1. Andy B's Avatar
      Andy B - Jun-16-2020, 7:57am
      I Want To Be Happy makes me happy to hear it. Its elegant and beautifully played by all four master musicians, individually and and as a quartet. Don swings with peerless mandolin tone and touch and this recording is just plain fun to listen to. Thanks for a great start to my Tuesday!
    1. Richard Mott's Avatar
      Richard Mott - Jun-16-2020, 9:21am
      Great time feel! Absolutely LOVE Don Stiernberg’s tone, so smooth and such great pop, perfect for the music. A Nugget, I recall? Could not sound any better.
    1. John Soper's Avatar
      John Soper - Jun-16-2020, 9:28am
      The MP3's are great, but the CD is exquisite. Highly recommended. Yay, Donnie!
    1. farmer&adele's Avatar
      farmer&adele - Jun-16-2020, 6:00pm
      Thank you for sharing John!
    1. Alfons's Avatar
      Alfons - Jun-16-2020, 10:50pm
      CD's on the way! Always great to have more DSQ on tap. Like Andy said, these guys are all masters in their own right, and as a band they are magical. I've been fortunate enough to see them in person on occasion, and they always have fun and put on a great show. Don's recordings are always well done and he really brings it, whether it's with a trio or an expanded lineup.
    1. fatt-dad's Avatar
      fatt-dad - Jun-17-2020, 6:47am
      that was great!

      f-d
    1. Nate Lee's Avatar
      Nate Lee - Jun-17-2020, 7:09pm
      Awesome track! Downloading on iTunes, but definitely gonna have to get a hard copy!
    1. DanielP's Avatar
      DanielP - Jun-18-2020, 1:45am
      Sounds great

      Bravo
    1. Joey Anchors's Avatar
      Joey Anchors - Jun-21-2020, 3:52pm
      Love everything about this!
    1. TimB989's Avatar
      TimB989 - Jun-25-2020, 9:48pm
      I might have to grab this on Bandcamp! Awesome song