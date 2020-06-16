The Don Stiernberg Quartet - Straight Ahead

I Want to Be Happy

Witchcraft

Anouman

I'm Old Fashioned

Estamos ai

Pick Yourself Up

Almost Like Being In Love

The Touch of Your Lips

Vibracoes

It's You Or No One

— Don Stiernberg and the Don Stiernberg Quartet announce the release of their new recording entitled. The band includes Stiernberg on mandolin, Andy Brown on guitar, Jim Cox on bass and Phil Gratteau on drums.About the recording Stiernberg told us, "These are all tunes that I've wanted to record for a long time, but when I listened to the CD the other day I realized the project is really about the band. I am SO fortunate to get to play with these masterful musicians. This record in particular is a good illustration of how we work together, it's very conversational and the emphasis is on how things feel. The guys encouraged me to relax and just play, and I'm very grateful for the resulting good feeling that's here in all these tunes."From the recording, the opening track "I Want To Be Happy."