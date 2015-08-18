California Bluegrass Association Turn Your Radio On - Virtual Father's Day Festival

— California Bluegrass Association (CBA) winds up their Turn Your Radio On series with a "Virtual Father's Day Festival" this Saturday featuring an all-star line-up.Tune in online at 4:00 p.m. Paciic Time for a five hour long that includes performances by Tim O'Brien, Peter Rowan, Lonesome River Band, Molly Tuttle, Laurie Lewis, Della Mae and many,many more.As part of the activities CBA will be announcing the results of their auction and raffle as well.Auction and raffle ticket sales remain open. If you want to buy a ticket, please see the official TYRO website for details. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube, the CBA Facebook page, and the official Turn Your Radio On web site.