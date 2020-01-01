New Music from Michael Lampert - Panoply

Listen

Track Listing

Whirligig

Panoply

The Sweeper

Spree

Ninth Phase of the Moon

Blues Encino

Jasmine

The Musicians

Michael Lampert: electric mandolin

Tom Bethke: electric and acoustic guitars

Aaron Kohen: acoustic bass

Thomas White: drums

Additional Information

Michael Lampert has announced the release of a new recording of electric jazz mandolin on Sojourner Records. About the new recording Lampert told us, "We are very happy to be releasing this record consisting of all original and unreleased material. The recording features an all-star band including Tom Bethke on guitar, Aaron Kohen on bass and Thomas White on drums. We hope that it provides some peace and beauty during these difficult and dangerous times!" The track "Spree" from the recording.