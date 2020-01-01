New Music from Michael Lampert - Panoply

LOS ANGELES — Michael Lampert has announced the release of a new recording of electric jazz mandolin entitled Panoply on Sojourner Records.
About the new recording Lampert told us, "We are very happy to be releasing this record consisting of all original and unreleased material. The recording features an all-star band including Tom Bethke on guitar, Aaron Kohen on bass and Thomas White on drums. We hope that it provides some peace and beauty during these difficult and dangerous times!"
Listen
The track "Spree" from the recording.
Track Listing
- Whirligig
- Panoply
- The Sweeper
- Spree
- Ninth Phase of the Moon
- Blues Encino
- Jasmine
The Musicians
- Michael Lampert: electric mandolin
- Tom Bethke: electric and acoustic guitars
- Aaron Kohen: acoustic bass
- Thomas White: drums
Additional Information
Message