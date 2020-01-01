  • New Music from Michael Lampert - Panoply

    Michael Lampert - Panoply

    LOS ANGELES — Michael Lampert has announced the release of a new recording of electric jazz mandolin entitled Panoply on Sojourner Records.

    About the new recording Lampert told us, "We are very happy to be releasing this record consisting of all original and unreleased material. The recording features an all-star band including Tom Bethke on guitar, Aaron Kohen on bass and Thomas White on drums. We hope that it provides some peace and beauty during these difficult and dangerous times!"

    Listen

    The track "Spree" from the recording.



    Track Listing

    • Whirligig
    • Panoply
    • The Sweeper
    • Spree
    • Ninth Phase of the Moon
    • Blues Encino
    • Jasmine

    The Musicians

    • Michael Lampert: electric mandolin
    • Tom Bethke: electric and acoustic guitars
    • Aaron Kohen: acoustic bass
    • Thomas White: drums

    Additional Information

    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Aug-01-2020, 5:34pm
      Just a quick word about Michael. Those of you that have been around the Cafe a long time may remember some of his early recordings. I hadn't heard from him in years but this one dropped out of the sky and I have to say, he hasn't lost his remarkable touch. This is what I really love about running the Mandolin Cafe, that someone can take the instrument we all know and understand and do something totally remarkable and surprising with it. This is a Kevin Schwab electric mandolin he's playing. Great tone and note choices.

      Also, Michael is an artist and this is some of his work on the album cover. Much more of his art at the Sojourner Records web site.
    1. mandrian's Avatar
      mandrian - Aug-02-2020, 8:19am
      Just a quick word about Michael. Those of you that have been around the Cafe a long time may remember some of his early recordings. I hadn't heard from him in years but this one dropped out of the sky and I have to say, he hasn't lost his remarkable touch. This is what I really love about running the Mandolin Cafe, that someone can take the instrument we all know and understand and do something totally remarkable and surprising with it. This is a Kevin Schwab electric mandolin he's playing. Great tone and note choices.

      Also, Michael is an artist and this is some of his work on the album cover. Much more of his art at the Sojourner Records web site.
      Hi,

      Yes, nice to hear from Michael again. I bought his first two recordings on the same label and the second one was dated 2004, so its been a long time.

