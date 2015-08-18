New in Digital Play-Along: Jacob do Bandolim 3

Track Listing

Adylia

Bisbilhoteiro

Já que não toco violão

Lembranças

Maroto

Maxixe na tuba

Novos tempos

Para eu ser feliz

Preciosa

Primavera

Saltitante

Sapeca Iaiá

Sereno

Velhos amigos

Additional Information

ChoroPlaybacks.com, the worldwide reference in professional choro backing tracks of Brazilian instrumental music has announced the release of: 14 titles, with solos, backing tracks and sheet music derived from the recording(Jacob do Bandolim unpublished works - Volume II).About this important recording of Jacob's work, ChoroPlaybacks.com founder Daniel Dalarossa told us, "Therecording was produced by virtuoso Deo Rian and by the director of the Instituto Jacob do Bandolim, Sergio Prata, and released in the year 2007. We were able to recover the original ProTools sessions and use them to build all the tracks and scores included in this songbook. More than 160 hours were dedicated by 5 different professionals to get is done during the pandemic."The arrangements are simply magnificent, made by a number of musical icons in Brazil, including Cristovao Bastos. Some of the arrangements feature a string quartet, clarinet, saxophone, alto flute and more.We eventually plan to print physical books, depending on requests, but for now the initial release is digital."Along with the publication, a new web site has been launched and offers many other digital downloads and print books from the best of the best of Brazilian choro masters.