New Music from Evan J. Marshall - All My Strumming

    An all-Beatles tribute for solo mandolin in duo-style.
    Internationally renowned mandolin virtuoso Evan J. Marshall has announced the release of a 6-song EP tribute to The Beatles entitled All My Strumming, the cover art inspired by the iconic album cover for Meet the Beatles/With the Beatles, designed by Evan's daughter, Julia Marshall.

    About the album, Marshall told us, "The Beatles have always been my favorite source for songs to arrange for solo mandolin; I have about two dozen of their songs in my performing repertory. The songs are ideal for the solo mandolin arranger: Captivating melody, harmonies, and countermelody.

    "Substituting for The Beatles are variations on a character Julia calls 'MandoLuigi,' who has previously appeared In the artwork for three other projects of mine including Mandolin Mystery Tour, Beethoven County and Twin Mandolin Slingers (with Brian Oberlin)."

    On the EP Marshall delivers in duo-style, complete arrangements of six well known classics from The Beatles in a stunning fashion.

    From the album, the track Got to Get You Into My Life.



    Track Listing

    • All My Loving
    • When I'm Sixty-Four
    • Got to Get You Into My Life
    • If I Fell
    • Misery
    • In My Life

    1. Bill McCall's Avatar
      Bill McCall - Aug-25-2020, 3:31pm
      That is just so cool. Too bad we cant see him play, he is so much fun.
    1. Jeff Hildreth's Avatar
      Jeff Hildreth - Aug-25-2020, 8:08pm
      Excellent !!! I enjoy solo mandolin , and in particular Evan J.
    1. Marcus CA's Avatar
      Marcus CA - Aug-26-2020, 10:55am
      Great project! Id love to hear him play Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields!
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Aug-28-2020, 9:35pm
      Evan ~ Always the wonderful Lone Arranger. Smashing stuff.