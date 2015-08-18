New from Mel Bay: Mandolin Picking Tunes - An Early American Christmas

FENTON, MO — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the release of Mandolin Picking Tunes - An Early American Christmas, by Tommy Norris.
Norris has selected eighteen lesser and better-known carols and songs from the folk, shape-note, sacred, Native American, African American spiritual, and European traditions, and arranged them for solo mandolin. Sample pages are available on the Mel Bay web site.
As a learning aid, a downloadable recording of the author's performance of each piece is available online. Available in print and eBook versions.
Song Listing
- A Virgin Unspotted
- Away in a Manger
- Exultation
- Go Tell It on the Mountain
- Great Creator
- Hush My Babe, Lie Still and Slumber
- It Came Upon the Midnight Clear
- Star in the East
- Lancaster
- Mary Had a Baby/What Yo Gonna Call Your Pretty Little Baby
- O Little Town of Bethlehem
- Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
- The Babe of Bethlehem
- The Shepherds Star
- The Cherry Tree Carol
- The Huron Indian Carol
- Beautiful Star
Intended for intermediate-advanced levels. Includes online audio with music in standard notation and tablature. 36 pages, saddle stitched.
About the Author
Tommy Norris is a 2010 graduate of Western Carolina University where he studied the musical styles of classical and jazz, and music theory along with a focus in music technology. Since then, he has employed his mandolin talents as a teacher and composer. As a member and co- founder of The Barefoot Movement, Tommy continually tours nationally, bringing their brand of acoustic music to new ears and audiences. When not on tour, he resides in Nashville, spending his time teaching, composing, and recording.
Additional Information
Message