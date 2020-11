Mandolins and Beer Livestream Episode #2 - Austin, TX

Additional Information

— Mandolins and Beer Livestream Episode #2 is headed to Austin on Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 p.m., featuring live music and conversation with Kym Warner, Paul Glasse, Billy Bright and host Daniel Patrick.A $10 donation to tune in is recommended with proceeds from the event being distributed to the musicians participating.In addition to the Livestream, a Socially Distant Mandolin Clinic will be held earlier in the day at St. Elmo Brewing Company, 440 E St Elmo Rd G-2, Austin, at 11:30 a.m.This Austin based Mandolins and Beer Livestream is sponsored in part by financial support from Ellis Mandolins Peghead Nation and the Mandolin Cafe.