New in eBook from Choroplaybacks.com - Izaias do Bandolim: Chorando na Garoa

Sample Track

Song List

Sereno

Adeus Ilusões

Chorando Na Garoa

Inquietude

Bibelô

Desencanto

Evocativo

Tributo A Esmeraldino Salles

Choro Seresteiro

Sumaretianas

Tristezas

Encantado

Musicians

Izaias Bueno de Almeida (mandolin, except track 2)

Israel Bueno de Almeida (7-string guitar)

Marcos de Arruda Bailão (6-string guitar)

Getúlio Franco Ribeiro (cavaquinho)

Allan Pio Gaia (pandeiro)

Ailton Reiner (bandolim  tracks 2, 4 and 7)

Additional Information

ChoroPlaybacks.com, the worldwide reference in professional choro backing tracks of Brazilian instrumental music has announced the release in eBook format ofIzaías do Bandolim, leader of the "Izaías e seus Chorões" ensemble (Izaías and His Chorões) — the oldest instrumental ensemble in São Paulo — stood out as a mandolin soloist since his childhood.Still young, he participated in the "Night of the Choristas," a TV program created by Jacob do Bandolim and aired on TV Record in 1955 and 1956.Izaias do Bandolim built his 60+-year professional career as a choro mandolin player and composer having Jacob do Bandolim as his direct tutor and reference.Izaias do Bandolim in Sao Paulo and Deo Rian in Rio de Janeiro, are the most relevant choro mandolin players in Brazil, and are still actively engaged in the choro scene.All the arrangements in the backing tracks are attributed to his brother, Israel Bueno de Almeida.From the eBook, the track "Chorando na Garoa," (with Bandolim).