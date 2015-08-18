New in eBook from Choroplaybacks.com - Izaias do Bandolim: Chorando na Garoa

ChoroPlaybacks.com, the worldwide reference in professional choro backing tracks of Brazilian instrumental music has announced the release in eBook format of Izaias do Bandolim: Chorando na Garoa.
Izaías do Bandolim, leader of the "Izaías e seus Chorões" ensemble (Izaías and His Chorões) — the oldest instrumental ensemble in São Paulo — stood out as a mandolin soloist since his childhood.
Still young, he participated in the "Night of the Choristas," a TV program created by Jacob do Bandolim and aired on TV Record in 1955 and 1956.
Izaias do Bandolim built his 60+-year professional career as a choro mandolin player and composer having Jacob do Bandolim as his direct tutor and reference.
Izaias do Bandolim in Sao Paulo and Deo Rian in Rio de Janeiro, are the most relevant choro mandolin players in Brazil, and are still actively engaged in the choro scene.
All the arrangements in the backing tracks are attributed to his brother, Israel Bueno de Almeida.
Sample Track
From the eBook, the track "Chorando na Garoa," (with Bandolim).
Song List
- Sereno
- Adeus Ilusões
- Chorando Na Garoa
- Inquietude
- Bibelô
- Desencanto
- Evocativo
- Tributo A Esmeraldino Salles
- Choro Seresteiro
- Sumaretianas
- Tristezas
- Encantado
Musicians
- Izaias Bueno de Almeida (mandolin, except track 2)
- Israel Bueno de Almeida (7-string guitar)
- Marcos de Arruda Bailão (6-string guitar)
- Getúlio Franco Ribeiro (cavaquinho)
- Allan Pio Gaia (pandeiro)
- Ailton Reiner (bandolim tracks 2, 4 and 7)
Additional Information