The Mandolin Store Set to Give Away a Northfield NF5S Mandolin on Black Friday

Specs of Giveaway Mandolin

Icelandic brown finish

Adirondack Red Spruce top

Figured 1 pc Red Maple back

Custom striped ebony pick guard with Mandolin Store logo

Torch Inlay at the head stock

Additional Information

— The Mandolin Store has announced it is set to give away a custom Northfield Mandolins NF5S with a one-of-a-kind engraved pickguard this coming Black Friday, November 27.The value of the entire package that includes case is $3,750.Registration to win this mandolin will commence Thanksgiving evening on The Mandolin Store web site. The link to registration will be in the Black Friday email they send to all customers on their mailing list that evening. There will also be a registration tab on top of the Black Friday Sale page. No purchase will be necessary in order to be eligible to win.The Mandolin Store's Black Friday starts November 26 at midnight (Eastern Time) Thanksgiving Day and ends 12:00 p.m. Friday November 27.