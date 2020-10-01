New Music from Alexey Alexandrov and Ekaterina Skliar - Mandolin Mirth

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Deck the Halls

Coventry Carol

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Huron Carol

Angels We Have heard on High

Lo How a Rose Ere Blooming

I Saw Three Ships

Carol of the Bells / We Three Kings

The Holly and the Ivy

A La Nanita Nana

Joy to the World / Good King Wenceslas

Silent Night

Additional Information

The duo of Alexey Alexandrov and Ekaterina Skliar, have announced the release of their holiday themed recording entitledBoth masters of Russian domra and mandolin, Alexey and Ekaterina came together in 2015 to form a unique mandolin-domra duo that presents a repertoire that spans the globe; from Bach duets to Russian folk songs, and from Alexeys own compositions to neo folklore and jazz.They arrange baroque and classical masterpieces, jazz and ethnic themes for their unique instrumentation, bringing together the traditions of classical music and the atmospher of freedom from Russian folk origins.About the project, Ekaterina Skliar told us, It was a very interesting experience for us to work on this recording, as both Alexey and I grew up in Russia where the Christmas celebration is a bit different. We knew some of the pieces featured on the CD, but others came as a pleasant discovery when we received the sheet music from Mark Linkins. He has done fantastic work transforming Christmas classics for an intimate setting of two plucked string instruments."The duo is slated to be featured in the February, 2021 edition of the, the quarterly publication of the Classical Mandolin Society of America.