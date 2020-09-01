  • New Music from Jozef Scheiner - La Mando, Dedicated to the Mandola

    Jozef Scheiner - La Mando

    Slovak mandolinist Jozef Scheiner has announced the release of a new album entitled La Mando, dedicated to mandola. Scheiner presents his own compositions, recorded in the company of musicians from the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic playing an H-5 mandola that was specially crafted for this project by Czech luthier Miroslav Váňa.

    About the new project Scheiner told us: "I fell in love with the magical sound of the mandola three years ago. I decided to make some compositions for the mandola and other instruments - pieces that reflect my inner world. And I experimented a bit. I must say that I was surrounded by the right people. The whole process was a teamwork effort. I would like to thank once again to all those who took part in this project. I hope this album will bring a little joy into people's lives in these difficult times."

    Listen

    From the album, the track "Baroque."



    Track Listing

    • Shlapanitsa
    • Baroque
    • Eagle
    • Kupalinka
    • Croagh Patrick
    • Dark Swing
    • Wind
    • elamoR
    • Time

    The Musicians

    • Jozef "Dodo" Scheiner (mandola)
    • Tibor Feledi (hammond)
    • Juraj Griglák (double bass, bass guitar, fretless bass guitar)
    • Peter Korman (double bass)
    • Ladislav Muroň (flute, shawm)
    • Stanislav Palúch (violin)
    • Igor "Ajdi" Sabo (drums, percussion)
    • Peter Szabados (dobro, pedal steel guitar)
    • Michal Vavro (guitar)

    Cover: painting by Richard "Tykva" Benčík. Graphic design by Martin Scheiner. Music video by Zuzana Rybárová Slančíková. Recorded in Birdland Studios. Mixed and mastered by Peter Szabados. Special advisor: mandolinist Jan Skovajsa



    Additional Information

      Michael Romkey - Dec-09-2020, 9:02am
      Wow. Nice music!
      Glassweb - Dec-09-2020, 7:17pm
      Sounds like David Grisman meets Chick Corea! Very nice playing and writing...