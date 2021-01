New Music from Acoustic Remnant - Sliding Ida

Listen

Track Listing

Sliding Ida

Sisters of the Spring

Drops 'n Dew

Friars Fair

Longfellow's Swing

Additional Information

— Dennis Benjamin and Steve Mullins, two childhood friends take separate musical paths, uniting after years to join together in the recording of the instrumental EP by their group Acoustic Remnant entitledFrom the EP the title track