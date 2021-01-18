Winter Virtual Mandolin Camp with Alan Bibey, Don Stiernberg, David Surette and Matt Flinner

Additional Information

— Registration for Matt Flinner's Winter Virtual Mandolin Camp held January 29-31 has opened. The three-day online camp features Alan Bibey, Don Stiernberg, David Surette along with Flinner.Each day, students will be able to attend any and all class sessions offered from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, as well as instructor performances Friday and Saturday nights and a final virtual jam session Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Students will receive all written materials from each instructor in PDF form via email.The registration fee for the Winter Virtual Mandolin Camp is $125, which gives students access to all live sessions, written materials and streaming recordings of all sessions after-the-fact. Genres covered will include everything from bluegrass and swing to Celtic mandolin styles.All courses will be geared toward a general intermediate ability level; instructors will assume that students know basic chords and can play at least a few tunes.Students will only be able to see and hear the instructor(s) during the class sessions, but they can request to have their microphone unmuted and/or webcam turned on in order to ask questions via audio and video as well. Questions will be entertained throughout each class session and especially during the afternoon workshop sessions. Students are encouraged to make the sessions as interactive as they want to.