Andrew Marlin Set to Release Two All-Original Acoustic Instrumental Albums

Track Listing - Witching Hour

Fireflies and Fairy Dust

Hawk Is A Mule

Pellinore's Ride

Woodland Star

Just A Pup

Lake On The Island

Milk Drunk

Too Hot To Move

Witching Hour

Snowblind On Snoopy Hill

Jenny And The Dulac

Witching Hour Credits

Andrew Marlin - Mandolin, 12-string Guitar (tracks 6, 10)

Josh Oliver - Guitar

Jordan Tice - Guitar (tracks 2, 4)

Christian Sedelmyer - Fiddle

Clint Mullican - Bass, Water Phone (track 11)

Brittney Haas - Fiddle (track 11)

Track Listing - Fable & Fire

Stormy Point / Back of Beyond / The Seamstress

Erie Fiddler

Salter Path / Throes Of Night

The Jaybird

Farewell To Holly Bluff / The Watch House

Oxcart Man

Leeward Shore / Crooked Road To Bracey

Fable & Fire

Nights of Wesley

The Old Pine Box

Fable & Fire Credits

Andrew Marlin - Mandolin

Josh Oliver - Acoustic Guitar, Piano, 12 String Guitar, Banjo

Jordan Tice - Guitar, Bouzouki

Christian Sedelmyer - Fiddle

Clint Mullican - Bass

Nat Smith - Cello

Additional Information

Following the highly acclaimed, Andrew Marlin is set to release two full-length instrumental projects featuring his original compositions.andwere created during and partially in response to the pandemic, a time when instrumental compositions freely emerged from Marlin's creative process.Both albums are currently available for pre-order withbeing released on most major platforms, streaming and download, on February 5, withfollowing February 19.AboutMarlin said, "Amidst global trauma, it's difficult to feel like your own experience is unique and relevant.is a sonic account of how the journey within has no destination. It's like looking at the stars and knowing you'll never touch them, or believing in magic and seeing it for what it isn't. It's the bones of emotion dug up and rearranged in the shape of sanctuary. It's the much needed eye contact from a friend in a wordless moment. This is my most honest work to date and without saying anything it somehow says it all."