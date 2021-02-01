Peghead Nation Launches Octave Mandolin Course with Joe K. Walsh

Octave Mandolin Subscription Includes

Instruction on adapting mandolin techniques, scales, arpeggios, and chords to the octave mandolin

Octave mandolin tunes as played by great octave mandolin players like Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, Sierra Hull, Tim OBrien, Darol Anger, and more

Octave mandolin versions of bluegrass, trad folk, and jazz tunes

Instruction on guitar-based accompaniment styles, including the use of the capo

New lessons added every month

Notation/Tablature for all lessons

Play-along tracks so you can practice what youre learning

High-quality video with multiple camera angles so you can see closeups of both hands in action

About Joe K. Walsh

— Peghead Nation has announced the launch and availability of Joe K. Walsh's Octave Mandolin track as part of its comprehensive list of online lessons.In Joe's new course you'll learn to transfer what you know on the mandolin to its bigger cousin and exploit the octave mandolin's potential for more complex accompaniment styles. Joe will give you instruction on adapting mandolin techniques, scales, arpeggios, and chords to the octave mandolin, and will teach tunes as played by great octave mandolin players like Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, Sierra Hull, Tim O'Brien, and more. He'll also cover accompaniment styles that suit the octave mandolin, so you can play along with others and accompany yourself.An avid mandolin educator, Joe is a mandolin instructor at the Berklee College of Music. He teaches regularly at music camps throughout North America and beyond, and has taught hundreds of students near his home in Portland, Maine. Joe is also co-director of the Berklee American Roots Festival camp in Boston and the Ossipee Valley String Camp in Maine.