New Music by Xavier Garci - Bach: Cello Suites

Track Listing

Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: V. Menuets

Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: V. Menuets

Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: V. Bourees

Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: V. Bourees

Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: V. Gavottes

Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: VI. Gigue

Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: I. Prelude

Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: II. Allemande

Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: III. Courante

Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: IV. Sarabande

Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: V. Gavottes

Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: VI. Gigue

Additional Information

— Multi-instrumentalist Xavier Garci has announced the release offor solo mandolin.About the project, Garci told us, "One year ago, during the strict COVID lockdown in Spain, I recorded the complete Bach cello suites on six consecutive days for some online concerts. I did minimal editing in order to preserve the special atmosphere of those. Pablo Casals famously said these suites contain all human emotions, and I think here you can hear the fear, uncertainty, loneliness and hope of these crazy times. Thank you for listening."On the recording Garci plays his 1907 Martin Style 4 mandolin.