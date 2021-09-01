  • New Music by Xavier Garci - Bach: Cello Suites

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Apr-09-2021 8:00am Views: 891
    5 Comments Comments
    New Music by Xavier Garci - Bach: Cello Suites

    ALICANTE, SPAIN — Multi-instrumentalist Xavier Garci has announced the release of Bach: Cello Suites for solo mandolin.

    About the project, Garci told us, "One year ago, during the strict COVID lockdown in Spain, I recorded the complete Bach cello suites on six consecutive days for some online concerts. I did minimal editing in order to preserve the special atmosphere of those lockdown sessions. Pablo Casals famously said these suites contain all human emotions, and I think here you can hear the fear, uncertainty, loneliness and hope of these crazy times. Thank you for listening."

    On the recording Garci plays his 1907 Martin Style 4 mandolin.

    Track Listing

    • Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: V. Menuets
    • Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: V. Menuets
    • Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: V. Bourees
    • Cello Suite No. 3, BWV 1009: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: V. Bourees
    • Cello Suite No. 4, BWV 1010: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: V. Gavottes
    • Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011: VI. Gigue
    • Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: I. Prelude
    • Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: II. Allemande
    • Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: III. Courante
    • Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: IV. Sarabande
    • Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: V. Gavottes
    • Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012: VI. Gigue

    Additional Information


    Comments 5 Comments
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-09-2021, 8:15am
      Congratulations to Xavier on his new album. He's among us as a Cafe Forum member.
    1. Xavier Garci's Avatar
      Xavier Garci - Apr-09-2021, 8:36am
      Thank you very much for posting and for the amazing work you do for the mandolin community❤️
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-09-2021, 8:44am
      As posted on Instagram:

    1. M19's Avatar
      M19 - Apr-10-2021, 8:28am
      Great job. I'll have to pick this up.

      I have S1 Prelude in the quiver, and just 35 more to go!
    1. Xavier Garci's Avatar
      Xavier Garci - Apr-10-2021, 9:07am
      Quote Originally Posted by M19 View Post
      Great job. I'll have to pick this up.

      I have S1 Prelude in the quiver, and just 35 more to go!
      Thank you! Enjoy the journey!