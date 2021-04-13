  • New Music by Joe K. Walsh - Bluegrass and the Abstract Truth

    Joe K. Walsh - Bluegrass and the Abstract Truth

    PORTLAND, ME. — Joe K. Walsh has announced an April 16 date for the release of Bluegrass and the Abstract Truth, available for pre-ordering on Bandcamp.com. Walsh is joined on the project by Greg Garrison, Grant Gordy and Alex Hargreaves.

    About the new album Walsh told us, "The four of us aren't a band (we've only played one gig as a group!), and because of that this record didn't come about from a motivation like needing a new record to plug on the merch table next tour, or for trying to keep active in the release and promotion cycle that some bands work in. It was a much simpler motivation: we found in each other a shared spirit in how we approach ensemble playing and improvisation, and we figured the music we might be able to create together was worth going into the recording studio for, worth making an album. We had faith that there'd be an audience for it, whatever it turned out to be."

    The album cover is the creation of Danny Barnes, Joe's fellow Peghead Nation instructor and occasional gig partner, with additional design by Gina Leslie.

    Listen

    From the recording, the track "Sports."



    Track Listing

    • Woodpile
    • Go Jake
    • The Wolf Who Cried Boy
    • Smoky Mountain Rag
    • The Elephant of Surprise
    • Mill Valley Waltz
    • The Bold Coast
    • Rattlesnake Pass
    • Sports
    • Mahjong
    • Steppin' With Stephane

    Additional Information

    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-13-2021, 7:56am
      A single listen to "Mill Valley Waltz" was enough to push us over the edge. This is a collection of really well thought out, beautifully crafted music of the best kind.
    1. Michael Romkey's Avatar
      Michael Romkey - Apr-13-2021, 8:36am
      Anything Joe does is worth a listen. Ordering and looking forward to.
    1. mandocrucian's Avatar
      mandocrucian - Apr-13-2021, 9:49am
      Know where the (altered) title is derived from?

      The Blues and the Abstract Truth - Oliver Nelson (1961)

    1. Todd Bowman's Avatar
      Todd Bowman - Apr-13-2021, 1:23pm
      Ordering! Looking forward to hearing the whole project!
    1. lowtone2's Avatar
      lowtone2 - Apr-13-2021, 1:55pm
      Reminds me of Christian McBride's Kind of Brown. It's nice to know that people are aware of these historic collections.
    1. Larry Howe's Avatar
      Larry Howe - Apr-13-2021, 7:00pm
      Wow. so you say you're not a band. But maybe you should be.

      I'd listen to music this good all day, everyday.
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Apr-13-2021, 9:54pm
      I'm down. What a sound! This is wonderful stuff indeed. Yeah, baby!
    1. Mando Mafia's Avatar
      Mando Mafia - Apr-14-2021, 11:24am
      Three of the four musicians (minus Alex Hargreaves) on this album will be going track by track through it on WTJU Charlottesville, VA tomorrow, April 15th, at 4 pm US Eastern time. You can listen online from anywhere at https://www.wtju.net/ . The show will be archived after it originally airs until April 29th at https://www.wtju.net/recent-shows/ (look for Thursday 04/15/21, and ‘Folk and beyond’)

      Pete
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-17-2021, 7:06am
      Joe is featured on this week's Mandolins and Beer podcast. Had a listen yesterday, very enlightening and enjoyable.
    1. tuhker's Avatar
      tuhker - Apr-22-2021, 11:50pm
      love this so much