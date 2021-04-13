New Music by Joe K. Walsh - Bluegrass and the Abstract Truth

Listen

Track Listing

Woodpile

Go Jake

The Wolf Who Cried Boy

Smoky Mountain Rag

The Elephant of Surprise

Mill Valley Waltz

The Bold Coast

Rattlesnake Pass

Sports

Mahjong

Steppin' With Stephane

Additional Information

— Joe K. Walsh has announced an April 16 date for the release of, available for pre-ordering on Bandcamp.com. Walsh is joined on the project by Greg Garrison, Grant Gordy and Alex Hargreaves.About the new album Walsh told us, "The four of us aren't a band (we've only played one gig as a group!), and because of that this record didn't come about from a motivation like needing a new record to plug on the merch table next tour, or for trying to keep active in the release and promotion cycle that some bands work in. It was a much simpler motivation: we found in each other a shared spirit in how we approach ensemble playing and improvisation, and we figured the music we might be able to create together was worth going into the recording studio for, worth making an album. We had faith that there'd be an audience for it, whatever it turned out to be."The album cover is the creation of Danny Barnes, Joe's fellow Peghead Nation instructor and occasional gig partner, with additional design by Gina Leslie.From the recording, the track "Sports."