New Music by Joe K. Walsh - Bluegrass and the Abstract Truth

PORTLAND, ME. — Joe K. Walsh has announced an April 16 date for the release of Bluegrass and the Abstract Truth, available for pre-ordering on Bandcamp.com. Walsh is joined on the project by Greg Garrison, Grant Gordy and Alex Hargreaves.
About the new album Walsh told us, "The four of us aren't a band (we've only played one gig as a group!), and because of that this record didn't come about from a motivation like needing a new record to plug on the merch table next tour, or for trying to keep active in the release and promotion cycle that some bands work in. It was a much simpler motivation: we found in each other a shared spirit in how we approach ensemble playing and improvisation, and we figured the music we might be able to create together was worth going into the recording studio for, worth making an album. We had faith that there'd be an audience for it, whatever it turned out to be."
The album cover is the creation of Danny Barnes, Joe's fellow Peghead Nation instructor and occasional gig partner, with additional design by Gina Leslie.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Sports."
Track Listing
- Woodpile
- Go Jake
- The Wolf Who Cried Boy
- Smoky Mountain Rag
- The Elephant of Surprise
- Mill Valley Waltz
- The Bold Coast
- Rattlesnake Pass
- Sports
- Mahjong
- Steppin' With Stephane
