Virtual Red Hot Strings 2021 Brings Hot Jazz Instruction

Instructors

Albanie Falletta

Dennis Lichtman

Gabe Terracciano

Joel Paterson

Matt Weiner

Mikiya Matsuda

Tyler Jackson

Matt Munisteri

Special Presentation Guests

Aaron Weinstein

Charlie Burnham

Craig Ventresco

Howard Alden

Jonathan Stout

Tomotaka Matsui and Mario Takada

Noam Pikelny

Additional Information

— Centrum's critically acclaimed jazz instruction series Red Hot Strings celebrating Hot Jazz, 1930's Swing, Western & Hawaiian Swing, returns in a virtual setting on Zoom May 14-16 with an all-star line-up.Red Hot Strings Workshop is part of Centrum, long recognized as one of the premier arts organizations of the Pacific Northeast. Its mission is to foster creative arts experiences that change lives.With opportunities for in-person music making still limited, the workshop will take full advantage of the electronic interconnectivity to bring together instructors, performers, students, and fans of this music from all across the globe. Included will be instruction in guitar, tenor banjo, mandolin, fiddle, steel guitar and bass during mornings; unique workshops by noted guest artists during afternoons; and evening concerts featuring the entirety of staff and guests on Saturday and Sunday.The virtual Centrum campus will feature a lounge where participants can retreat to share a song, have instrument and gear show-and-tells, and enjoy inspiring performances by accomplished younger musicians as invited guests. And, the entirety of the weekends activities will be recorded, and all participants will have streaming access to the classes, concerts and workshops through the end of the year.Adult tuition for the workshop is $200, under-21 tuition $100. $100 scholarships are available. Check with event organizers for availability and qualification.