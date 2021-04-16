Virtual Red Hot Strings 2021 Brings Hot Jazz Instruction

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Centrum's critically acclaimed jazz instruction series Red Hot Strings celebrating Hot Jazz, 1930's Swing, Western & Hawaiian Swing, returns in a virtual setting on Zoom May 14-16 with an all-star line-up.
Red Hot Strings Workshop is part of Centrum, long recognized as one of the premier arts organizations of the Pacific Northeast. Its mission is to foster creative arts experiences that change lives.
With opportunities for in-person music making still limited, the workshop will take full advantage of the electronic interconnectivity to bring together instructors, performers, students, and fans of this music from all across the globe. Included will be instruction in guitar, tenor banjo, mandolin, fiddle, steel guitar and bass during mornings; unique workshops by noted guest artists during afternoons; and evening concerts featuring the entirety of staff and guests on Saturday and Sunday.
The virtual Centrum campus will feature a lounge where participants can retreat to share a song, have instrument and gear show-and-tells, and enjoy inspiring performances by accomplished younger musicians as invited guests. And, the entirety of the weekends activities will be recorded, and all participants will have streaming access to the classes, concerts and workshops through the end of the year.
Adult tuition for the workshop is $200, under-21 tuition $100. $100 scholarships are available. Check with event organizers for availability and qualification.
Instructors
- Albanie Falletta
- Dennis Lichtman
- Gabe Terracciano
- Joel Paterson
- Matt Weiner
- Mikiya Matsuda
- Tyler Jackson
- Matt Munisteri
Special Presentation Guests
- Aaron Weinstein
- Charlie Burnham
- Craig Ventresco
- Howard Alden
- Jonathan Stout
- Tomotaka Matsui and Mario Takada
- Noam Pikelny
Additional Information
Message