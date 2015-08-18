New Music by James McNulty - Firecracker Day

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — James McNulty has announced the release of a solo album of original compositions entitled Firecracker Day, available from Bandcamp.
McNulty, playing his Red Diamond F-5 mandolin is joined by an all-star lineup of some of the best bluegrass musicians in Canada.
Listen
From the album, the title track "Firecracker Day."
Track Listing
- Firecracker Day
- Crow Down The Chimney
- Emigrants Waltz
- La Chuparossa
- River City Ramble
- Moose In The Meadow
- Colquitz Creek
- Spanish Banks
- Turtle On the Highway
- Tyrone
- Down Through The Years
- Nootka Street Mazurkas
- Steeltown
Supporting Musicians
- Greg Spatz, fiddle
- Trent Freeman, fiddle
- Caridwen-Irvine Spatz, fiddle
- John Reischman, octave mandolin
- Nick Hornbuckle, banjo
- Garry Stevenson, guitar
- Tammy Fassaert, bass
- Valerie Bailey, bass
- Miles Zurawell, Dobro
Additional Information