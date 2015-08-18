New Music by James McNulty - Firecracker Day

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Firecracker Day

Crow Down The Chimney

Emigrants Waltz

La Chuparossa

River City Ramble

Moose In The Meadow

Colquitz Creek

Spanish Banks

Turtle On the Highway

Tyrone

Down Through The Years

Nootka Street Mazurkas

Steeltown

Supporting Musicians

Greg Spatz, fiddle

Trent Freeman, fiddle

Caridwen-Irvine Spatz, fiddle

John Reischman, octave mandolin

Nick Hornbuckle, banjo

Garry Stevenson, guitar

Tammy Fassaert, bass

Valerie Bailey, bass

Miles Zurawell, Dobro

Additional Information

— James McNulty has announced the release of a solo album of original compositions entitled, available from Bandcamp.McNulty, playing his Red Diamond F-5 mandolin is joined by an all-star lineup of some of the best bluegrass musicians in Canada.From the album, the title track "Firecracker Day."