Acoustic Disc Announces New Releases with David Grisman and Tony Rice and David Grisman Quintet

Track Listing

Old Joe Clark

Maybe You Will Change Your Mind

Pig in a Pen

Fireball Mail Dont Give Your Heart To a Rambler

You Don't Know My Mind

Salt Creek

On and On*

Free Born Man

Cluck Old Hen

Dont Give Your Heart To a Rambler

Fretted Frivolity

Late Last Night

Dusty Miller/Red Haired Boy

'Til the End of the World Rolls 'Round

Back Up and Push

Track Listing

Dawgwood

Dawgmatism

Jazzin' (with Joe-Bob)

Sea of Cortez

Steppin' with Stephane

Bolero de Django

Assanhado

New Dawg's Rag

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release of, from David's extensive musical collection, and the re-release of, by the David Grisman Quintet.is a treasure trove collection of 15 previously unissued traditional bluegrass tunes and songs featuring Tony Rice and David Grisman. These newly discovered performances, recorded in the 1970s, feature bassist Todd Phillips on all tracks, with banjo innovators Bill Keith (six tracks) and Steve Arkin (nine tracks) and fiddler extraordinaire Richard Greene (six tracks).Tony Rice and David Grisman called themselves the "Gasoline Brothers" — their way of referring to the kinetic connection they felt when playing music together, especially at "burning" tempos! The music in this collection of previously unissued traditional bluegrass performances was recorded at two different sessions. The first was a live radio broadcast from their tour of Japan in May, 1976. The band, billed as The Bluegrass Quintet, included Tony and Dawg with Bill Keith on banjo, Richard Greene on fiddle and Todd Phillips on bass. The second session was an informal jam recorded somewhat later in the 1970s in David's living room with Steve Arkin on banjo and Todd Phillips on bass. This collection is available in the sonically superior HD (24 bit, 96 kHz) format. Nearly every tune was recorded in one take and the feeling of spontaneity and energy is palpable!From, "On and On.", released in 1993, features the David Grisman Quintet with David on mandolin, Jim Kerwin on bass, Matt Eakle on flute, Rick Montgomery on guitar and Joe Craven on percussion and violin. The breadth and beauty of this collection, from David's own award-winning dawg music to jazz by Django Reinhardt and Latin by Jacob do Bandolim - make it one of Dawg's most satisfying albums. This Deluxe Edition includes three previously unissued performances  Andy Statmans "Flatbush Waltz," Django Reinhardts "Anouman" and Grisman's own "Janice." This Dawg classic has been re-mastered in High Definition (24 bit, 96 kHz) the sonically superior format.From, "Flatbush Waltz."