  Sharon Gilchrist's Mandos, Cars & Coffee Vlog Airs Thursday

    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Sep-14-2021 8:00am Views: 2610
    NASHVILLE, TENN. ‐ Sharon Gilchrist has announced her new YouTube Vlog series entitled Mandos, Cars & Coffee.

    As the title suggests, the series will consist of Gilchrist pairing up with well known mandolin players to discuss mandolins while sharing coffee and driving around in fine sports cars. Episode #1 featuring Joe K. Walsh is set to launch this Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

    What's to not like, and what better way than to have Sharon describe it?



    1. Michael Romkey's Avatar
      Michael Romkey - Sep-14-2021, 11:55am
      This reminds me of some other show but I can't quite put my finger on it.
    1. JeffD's Avatar
      JeffD - Sep-14-2021, 12:43pm
      I hadn't realized the relationship between coffee and mandolins. I mean, I pretty much embody that relationship, but I didn't know it was a thing. I didn't know other players know about this thing.
    1. dorenac's Avatar
      dorenac - Sep-14-2021, 12:44pm
      Does Seinfeld play mandolin?
    1. Rbaer's Avatar
      Rbaer - Sep-14-2021, 1:18pm
      (in Seinfeld voice): “And what is the deal with the mandolin?!
    1. John Bertotti's Avatar
      John Bertotti - Sep-14-2021, 5:05pm
      I don't know about Seinfled but I stumbled on this today.


      - - - Updated - - -

      I think it is more caffine! I always have a monster with my morning practice.
    1. Marcus CA's Avatar
      Marcus CA - Sep-14-2021, 7:03pm
      First, mandolins and beer. Now, mandolins and coffee. Things often come in three, so what's next?

      I really hope the lawyers don't get involved in this, given that JS probably already has enough $$$ to buy every Loar without selling off any of his cars.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Sep-16-2021, 1:37pm
      This from Sharon's email list.

      ----------------

      MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE - OFFICIAL RELEASE - TONIGHT! THUR, 9/16/21 @ 7PM PST / 10PM EST

      MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE is a new video series I am premiering TONIGHT!
      EPISODE #1 of MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE features my interview with mandolinist @joekwalsh

      JOE K. WALSH (Professor of Mandolin - Berklee School of Music, Mr. Sun, Bluegrass & the Abstract Truth, Darol Anger's Republic of Strings, The Gibson Bros. multiple ear-candy-level solo records, @pegheadnation instructor) is one of today's most distinctive & lyrical mandolinists,singers & composers whose influence is widely evident in the finest mandolin players of the upcoming generation. To learn more about Joe K. Walsh go to: http://www.joekwalsh.com.

      HOW & WHERE can you view EPISODE #1???

      At exactly 7PM PST / 10PM EST, EPISODE #1 goes public on my youtube channel.

      VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
      STEP 1: CLICK ON THIS LINK: https://studio.youtube.com/video/VU3YyFx5xBI/edit
      STEP 2: PRESS PLAY ON EPISODE #1, MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE
      STEP 3: YOU'RE IN! - riding around Nashville in the Audi TT with @joekwalsh and myself, listening in on our shop talk & a friendly bit of mando picking.

      To Note!: MANDOS, CARS & COFFEE is a co-production and creative collaboration between myself and Darol Anger.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Sep-17-2021, 8:35am
      Here it is:

    1. darylcrisp's Avatar
      darylcrisp - Sep-17-2021, 9:15am
      This is going to be good. Very.
      d
    1. dang's Avatar
      dang - Sep-17-2021, 7:23pm
      Did she call that song Ashland breakdown? I don’t recall hearing it before but that was spectacular, they each brought some different elements and had their own sound. Very well done! Thank you Sharon and Joe!
    1. Bill Foss's Avatar
      Bill Foss - Sep-19-2021, 7:13pm
      This sounds so great! I can't wait to see them all! Go Sharon!
    1. goose 2's Avatar
      goose 2 - Sep-20-2021, 2:13pm
      So good!!! Thanks for this!!!!
    1. Hendrik Ahrend's Avatar
      Hendrik Ahrend - Sep-23-2021, 5:10pm
      Quote Originally Posted by dang View Post
      Did she call that song Ashland breakdown? I don’t recall hearing it before but that was spectacular, they each brought some different elements and had their own sound. Very well done! Thank you Sharon and Joe!
      Ashland Breakdown is a fine fiddle tune by Bill Monroe. If you're interested in the earliest versions (as far as I'm aware), you may want to check out the wonderful twin fiddle version (K. Baker & Joe Stuart) on "Weary Traveller" and Kenny Baker's solo version on "Kenny Baker plays Bill Monroe"; both vinyl albums from 1976; both versions also on CD.