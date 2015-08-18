Mike Marshall Releases Signature Pick from Apollo Picks

— World-renowned mandolin player and ArtistWorks instructor, Mike Marshall announced a brand new collaboration with boutique plectrum manufacturer Apollo Picks.Together, Mike and Apollo Picks' founder Nik Monnin crafted what Mike describes as his "dream pick," the Apollo Mike Marshall Signature Pick. The Mike Marshall Signature Pick is now available to order online directly from the Apollo Picks website, shipping to mandolin players worldwide."I didnt just make this pickMike. Id have to say that "we" created it," Monnin explains. "Over the course of about 8 months, I'd send picks over to his home in Wuppertal, Germany. He'd use them for a few weeks then provide feedback on how they were working out."Due to the naturally bright tone of most mandolins, Mike wanted his pick to bring a warmth to his sound. Therefore, Mike and Nik decided it best to use a black plastic material called glass-filled polyetherimide for Mike's signature design."We tested different materials, slight variations in size, subtleties to the rounded edge, etc.," Monnin explains. "I learned a lot from Mike about how much small details matter."The Mike Marshall Signature Pick is 1.5mm thick and features the standard Apollo "H" shape (pictured below) and Mike's initials, "MM," on the front hand-drawn by calligraphy artist John Stevens.