New Music from the Appalachian Mandolin Trio - Live in Blowing Rock

    The Appalachian Mandolin Trio has announced the release of their debut album, Live in Blowing Rock. Based out of North Carolina, the goal of the trio is to create new takes on old music with mandolin being in the forefront.

    The first release is an attempt to recreate some of the jazz that has inspired so many musicians of our time including John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Miles Davis and others. The music was played in a live format in a small auditorium in Blowing Rock, N.C. The recording is rooted in spontaneity and improvisation with loose arrangements, with the goal of trying to recreate the jazz vibe of yesteryear.

    Mandolins used on the recording include a Kimble A, Dearstone F-5, Northfield 4th Generation F-5, Northfield Octave and Sorensen 10-string Mandola.

    Track Listing

    • Back in Your Own Backyard
    • Soul Station
    • Too Young to Go Steady
    • Stolen Moments
    • On Green Dolphin Street
    • Laura

    Listen

    From the recording, the track "Back in Your Own Backyard."



    About the Trio

    Nick Dauphinais - Academy for the Arts Teacher in Asheville, performed and recorded with the Larry Stephenson Band; Jim Lauderdale; Bobby Hicks, Roland White and the Mountain Faith Band.

    Robert Thornhill - High School Teacher in Raleigh, NC, performed and recorded with Hank, Pattie and the Current; Counter Clockwise String Band and other North Carolina based bands.

    Ben Parker - Head Orthopedic Surgeon for Appalachian State University in Boone, NC has performed and recorded with The Dawgful Dead; Hank, Pattie, and the Current; The Reckless Brothers; The Delta Natural and Run of the Mill.

    Additional Information

      Scotter - Oct-19-2021, 8:27am
      I've been listening to this all morning and it's great!
      Leester - Oct-19-2021, 9:10am
      What great tone and wonderful selection of tunes. Well done!
      W. James Johnson - Oct-19-2021, 2:02pm
      This sounds great! muscular and fresh!
      RustyMutt - Oct-20-2021, 1:01pm
      Hot damn! The recording has great acoustics. Whoever set them up before playing did a nice job.
      Paul Statman - Oct-20-2021, 10:46pm
      Wow. I am left sock-less. Surgical precision all around! Bravo!
      Alfons - Oct-21-2021, 3:48pm
      It's all of that! Great playing, tunes, tone and recording. Heck, I'll even go along with muscular. It's easy to hear why these guys have such fine resume's in addition to their day jobs. This is going to get played a lot.