New Music from the Appalachian Mandolin Trio - Live in Blowing Rock

Track Listing

Back in Your Own Backyard

Soul Station

Too Young to Go Steady

Stolen Moments

On Green Dolphin Street

Laura

Listen

About the Trio

Additional Information

The Appalachian Mandolin Trio has announced the release of their debut album,Based out of North Carolina, the goal of the trio is to create new takes on old music with mandolin being in the forefront.The first release is an attempt to recreate some of the jazz that has inspired so many musicians of our time including John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Miles Davis and others. The music was played in a live format in a small auditorium in Blowing Rock, N.C. The recording is rooted in spontaneity and improvisation with loose arrangements, with the goal of trying to recreate the jazz vibe of yesteryear.Mandolins used on the recording include a Kimble A, Dearstone F-5, Northfield 4th Generation F-5, Northfield Octave and Sorensen 10-string Mandola.From the recording, the track "Back in Your Own Backyard."Nick Dauphinais - Academy for the Arts Teacher in Asheville, performed and recorded with the Larry Stephenson Band; Jim Lauderdale; Bobby Hicks, Roland White and the Mountain Faith Band.Robert Thornhill - High School Teacher in Raleigh, NC, performed and recorded with Hank, Pattie and the Current; Counter Clockwise String Band and other North Carolina based bands.Ben Parker - Head Orthopedic Surgeon for Appalachian State University in Boone, NC has performed and recorded with The Dawgful Dead; Hank, Pattie, and the Current; The Reckless Brothers; The Delta Natural and Run of the Mill.