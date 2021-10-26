New in Print/Kindle - 12 Easy Christmas Songs for Mandolin by Tristan Scroggins

Included with each song

Lyrics and chord symbols

A beginner-level song arrangement featuring the melody

An intermediate-level song arrangement featuring a chord melody

Performance notes offering tips and suggested strum patterns

Downloadable or streaming demo tracks for both arrangements of all 12 songs

Song List

Away in a Manger

Deck the Halls

The First Noel

Go Tell It on the Mountain

I Saw Three Ships

Jingle Bells

Joy to the World

O Christmas Tree

Silent Night

We Three Kings

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

What Child Is This

Listen

— Troy Nelson Music, publishers of music how-to books for stringed instruments, drums, piano and more announced the release ofby Tristan Scroggins in print and Kindle versions, available from amazon.com.No complicated mandolin arrangements. Instead, each song is arranged with beginner and intermediate mandolin players in mind. Yet, even seasoned mandolin players will find these Christmas songs fun to play.Free access to instant audio downloads from Troy Nelson Music's website is included. All presented in both chord diagrams and easy-to-use mandolin tab.