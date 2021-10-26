New in Print/Kindle - 12 Easy Christmas Songs for Mandolin by Tristan Scroggins

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Troy Nelson Music, publishers of music how-to books for stringed instruments, drums, piano and more announced the release of 12 Easy Christmas Songs for Mandolin by Tristan Scroggins in print and Kindle versions, available from amazon.com.
No complicated mandolin arrangements. Instead, each song is arranged with beginner and intermediate mandolin players in mind. Yet, even seasoned mandolin players will find these Christmas songs fun to play.
Free access to instant audio downloads from Troy Nelson Music's website is included. All presented in both chord diagrams and easy-to-use mandolin tab.
Included with each song
- Lyrics and chord symbols
- A beginner-level song arrangement featuring the melody
- An intermediate-level song arrangement featuring a chord melody
- Performance notes offering tips and suggested strum patterns
- Downloadable or streaming demo tracks for both arrangements of all 12 songs
Song List
- Away in a Manger
- Deck the Halls
- The First Noel
- Go Tell It on the Mountain
- I Saw Three Ships
- Jingle Bells
- Joy to the World
- O Christmas Tree
- Silent Night
- We Three Kings
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas
- What Child Is This
