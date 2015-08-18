New in Print and eBook: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Celtic Gems

FENTON, MO — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the release in print and eBook formats of Mandolin Picking Tunes - Celtic Gems, by Tommy Norris.
This book contains 30 traditional to modern Celtic tunes arranged in either simple melodic lines with suggested accompaniment chords, or stand-alone melody/chord solos. From rollicking reels and jigs to tender ballads, these Celtic Gems will appeal to the intermediate to advanced mandolinist and their audiences. With a little imagination, the up-tempo melodic tunes could be effectively rendered with drums and electric bass a la Pentangle or Fairport Convention; conversely, three or four of the solo arrangements would provide a tasteful set within a mandolin recital.
Presented in standard notation and tablature in mandolin and guitar-friendly keys, these settings provide a masterclass in 4-course instrumental arranging. The authors online recording of each piece is included with this stellar collection. Includes access to online audio.
Listen
From the book, a sample of the track "Carolan's Dream."
Song List
- An Dro
- Carolan's Dream
- Carolan's Fancy
- Chanter's Tune
- Clancy's Wake
- Cooley's Reel
- Courting Is a Pleasure
- Drowsie Maggie
- Dundee Hornpipe
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Guilderoy
- Hills of Ireland
- Kiss the Bride Reel
- Londonderry Air
- MacDonald, Lord of the Isles
- MacPherson's Farewell
- Maggie Picking Cockels Reel
- My Spirited Love
- Ned of the Hill
- Pigeon on the Fence
- Southwind Waltz
- The Bonny Light Horseman
- The Boys of Ballisodare
- The Brave Lad
- The Connachtman's Rambles
- The Highlander
- The Highwaymans Reel
- The Lilting Banshee
- The Lost Child
- The Mist-Covered Mountain(Jig)
- The Mist-Covered Mountains of Home (Ballad)
- The Rambling Pitchfork
- Treasure of My Heart
Skill Level: Intermediate-Advanced
Notation Type: Standard Notation and Tab
Pages: 52
Binding: Saddle Stitched
About Tommy Norris
Tommy Norris is a 2010 graduate of Western Carolina University where he studied the musical styles of classical and jazz, and music theory along with a focus in music technology. Since then, he has employed his mandolin talents as a teacher and composer. As a member and co- founder of The Barefoot Movement, Tommy continually tours nationally, bringing their brand of acoustic music to new ears and audiences. When not on tour, he resides in Raleigh, NC spending his time teaching, composing, and recording. This is his sixth authored book for Mel Bay Publications, Inc.
