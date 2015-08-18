New in Print and eBook: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Celtic Gems

Listen

Song List

An Dro

Carolan's Dream

Carolan's Fancy

Chanter's Tune

Clancy's Wake

Cooley's Reel

Courting Is a Pleasure

Drowsie Maggie

Dundee Hornpipe

Greyfriars Bobby

Guilderoy

Hills of Ireland

Kiss the Bride Reel

Londonderry Air

MacDonald, Lord of the Isles

MacPherson's Farewell

Maggie Picking Cockels Reel

My Spirited Love

Ned of the Hill

Pigeon on the Fence

Southwind Waltz

The Bonny Light Horseman

The Boys of Ballisodare

The Brave Lad

The Connachtman's Rambles

The Highlander

The Highwaymans Reel

The Lilting Banshee

The Lost Child

The Mist-Covered Mountain(Jig)

The Mist-Covered Mountains of Home (Ballad)

The Rambling Pitchfork

Treasure of My Heart

About Tommy Norris

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the release in print and eBook formats of, by Tommy Norris.This book contains 30 traditional to modern Celtic tunes arranged in either simple melodic lines with suggested accompaniment chords, or stand-alone melody/chord solos. From rollicking reels and jigs to tender ballads, these Celtic Gems will appeal to the intermediate to advanced mandolinist and their audiences. With a little imagination, the up-tempo melodic tunes could be effectively rendered with drums and electric bass a la Pentangle or Fairport Convention; conversely, three or four of the solo arrangements would provide a tasteful set within a mandolin recital.Presented in standard notation and tablature in mandolin and guitar-friendly keys, these settings provide a masterclass in 4-course instrumental arranging. The authors online recording of each piece is included with this stellar collection. Includes access to online audio.From the book, a sample of the track "Carolan's Dream."Skill Level: Intermediate-AdvancedNotation Type: Standard Notation and TabPages: 52Binding: Saddle StitchedTommy Norris is a 2010 graduate of Western Carolina University where he studied the musical styles of classical and jazz, and music theory along with a focus in music technology. Since then, he has employed his mandolin talents as a teacher and composer. As a member and co- founder of The Barefoot Movement, Tommy continually tours nationally, bringing their brand of acoustic music to new ears and audiences. When not on tour, he resides in Raleigh, NC spending his time teaching, composing, and recording. This is his sixth authored book for Mel Bay Publications, Inc.