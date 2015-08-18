Peghead Nation and Mandolin Cafe to offer special subscription pricing for the holidays

Sharon Gilchrist

John Reischman

Joe K. Walsh

Marla Fibish

Mike Compton

Aaron Weinstein

Chad Manning

— Work on your mandolin playing this holiday season! Peghead Nation is teaming up with Mandolin Cafe visitors to offer the first month free on any new monthly subscription, or a $20 discount off an annual subscription.Sign up for any of Peghead Nation's 45 instructional courses in mandolin, guitar, fiddle, banjo, dobro, bass or ukulele to take advantage of this special offer. Just enroll now and use promo codeat checkout.On Peghead Nation, you can learn bluegrass, old-time, jazz, and other mandolin styles, with some of the best players in the mandolin and roots music community. Choose from mandolin courses at all levels with:Courses come with high quality, multi-angle video footage, notation and tablature, play-along tracks so you can practice what you're learning, and much more.The same discount applies to any of Peghead Nation's 45 courses. And if you're shopping for your family or bandmates, you can also save on Peghead Nation Gift Subscriptions!Enroll in a new course on Peghead Nation now, and save with the promo code