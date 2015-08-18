FAIRFAX, CALIF. — Work on your mandolin playing this holiday season! Peghead Nation is teaming up with Mandolin Cafe visitors to offer the first month free on any new monthly subscription, or a $20 discount off an annual subscription.
Sign up for any of Peghead Nation's 45 instructional courses in mandolin, guitar, fiddle, banjo, dobro, bass or ukulele to take advantage of this special offer. Just enroll now and use promo code MandoCafe21 at checkout.
On Peghead Nation, you can learn bluegrass, old-time, jazz, and other mandolin styles, with some of the best players in the mandolin and roots music community. Choose from mandolin courses at all levels with:
- Sharon Gilchrist
- John Reischman
- Joe K. Walsh
- Marla Fibish
- Mike Compton
- Aaron Weinstein
- Chad Manning
Courses come with high quality, multi-angle video footage, notation and tablature, play-along tracks so you can practice what you're learning, and much more.
The same discount applies to any of Peghead Nation's 45 courses. And if you're shopping for your family or bandmates, you can also save on Peghead Nation Gift Subscriptions!
Enroll in a new course on Peghead Nation now, and save with the promo code MandoCafe21.
- Beginning Mandolin with Sharon Gilchrist
- Intermediate Bluegrass Mandolin with Sharon Gilchrist
- Bluegrass Mandolin Fingerboard Method with Sharon Gilchrist
- Melodic Mandolin Tunes with John Reischman
- Monroe-Style Mandolin with Mike Compton
- The Advancing Mandolinist with Joe K. Walsh
- Bluegrass Mandolin Jam Favorites with Joe K. Walsh
- Irish Mandolin with Marla Fibish
- Theory for Mandolin and Fiddle with Chad Manning
- Chord Melody Mandolin with Aaron Weinstein
- Octave Mandolin with Joe K. Walsh
- Improvising for Mandolin and Fiddle with Joe K. Walsh
- Melodic Embellishment with Sharon Gilchrist
Additional Information