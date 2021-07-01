New Music from Jacob Jolliff - Standards, Vol. 1

Track Listing

I'll Be Seeing You

Moose The Mooche

Everything Happens To Me

Have You Met Miss Jones?

Tricotism

Nica's Dream

Inner Urge

Turn Out The Stars

Listen

The Musicians

Jacob Jolliff, mandolin

Randy Porter, piano

Jeff Picker, bass

Alwyn Robinson, drums

Additional Information

— Jacob Jolliff has announced a December 17 release date for his new solo album entitled, a collection of jazz standards with a quartet featuring mandolin, piano, bass and drums.From the recording, the opening track "I'll Be Seeing You."