  • New Music from Jacob Jolliff - Standards, Vol. 1

    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Dec-07-2021 8:00am Views: 1433
    Jacob Jolliff - Standards, Volume 1

    Brooklyn, N.Y. — Jacob Jolliff has announced a December 17 release date for his new solo album entitled Standards, Volume 1, a collection of jazz standards with a quartet featuring mandolin, piano, bass and drums.

    Track Listing

    • I'll Be Seeing You
    • Moose The Mooche
    • Everything Happens To Me
    • Have You Met Miss Jones?
    • Tricotism
    • Nica's Dream
    • Inner Urge
    • Turn Out The Stars

    Listen

    From the recording, the opening track "I'll Be Seeing You."



    The Musicians

    • Jacob Jolliff, mandolin
    • Randy Porter, piano
    • Jeff Picker, bass
    • Alwyn Robinson, drums

    Additional Information

    1. Demetrius's Avatar
      Demetrius - Dec-07-2021, 8:16am
      Oh love this!
    1. Jozef's Avatar
      Jozef - Dec-07-2021, 9:23am
      Excellent work, Jacob.
    1. Todd Bowman's Avatar
      Todd Bowman - Dec-07-2021, 10:09am
      Wonderful!! Love the tune selection! Stella musicianship all around!
    1. MISTAHCOUGHDROP's Avatar
      MISTAHCOUGHDROP - Dec-07-2021, 11:11am
      Bravo Jake. Fresh. Clean. Love it.
    1. Alfons's Avatar
      Alfons - Dec-07-2021, 1:56pm
      Nice! My order's in.