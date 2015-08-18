Hawktail Camp Slated for January 8-9 on Zoom

SHELBURNE, VT. — Hawktail Camp, January 8-9, 2022 is a 2-day online experience for musicians of all instruments offering a deep dive into the music of this transcendent stringband. Throughout the workshop, the band members will discuss their variety of influences and break down their compositions and elaborate arrangements. This "peek behind the curtains" into Hawktail's process will expand your musical expertise, inspire countless new ideas, and bring your music to new heights.
Classes are held daily between 12:00 - 9:00 p.m. Eastern with and all-access pass fee of $195 (scholarships available). Use the promo code RWI-Graduate for 15% off.
About the virtual experience, event organizer Jake Schepps told us, "At last month's Modern Mandolin Workshop, young phenom Dominick Leslie taught a class called 'The Music of Hawktail,' to which I discovered I had no idea the level of detail involved. It is profound, thoughtful, and inspiring.
"I know some reading receiving this might be banjo players, yet as you have experienced at my Banjo Summit, most of the content presented transcends the banjo as well as other instruments. That is the basis of this course, and I believe you too will get something from this."
As with other Round Window Institute camps, all the classes will be recorded and put in a password-protected archive for later perusal if attendees cannot make it to both days in January.
The faculty (Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Jordan Tice, and Dominick Leslie) are master musicians and skilled educators. They will present from Paul and Brittany's home in Nashville. The all-access pass includes a special guest interview with Edgar Meyer and a performance by the legendary band Väsen.
Additional Information