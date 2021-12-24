New in eBook Format - Mantello e Cilindro, a Sinister Suite for two Mandolins

— Brian Oberlin has announced the publication of his written arrangements and compositions for, a "Sinister Suite for two Mandolins Op. 5," with original audio track on Carlo Aonzo's publishing label.The newly arranged sheet music and the audio file, for sale as download only, are now offered as a package deal for the music written by Oberlin in 2013 and subsequently recorded with Aonzo in 2017. The audio track that comes with the score is the official recording.Instruments: Two mandolinsLevel: Advanced.Content: Score, parts (14 pages) and audio track.The recording