New in Print and eBook - The Logical Mandolin Method by Stephen Williams

Contents

Preparatory Information

Lesson 1: The Key of A Major

A 'tude

Cripple Creek

Lesson 2: The Key of D Major, Low Second Finger

Soldiers Joy

The Sloop John B

New York Girls (Cant You Dance the Polka?)

Lesson 3: The Key of G Major  Dominant 7th Chord, Secondary (Minor) Chords

Westphalia Waltz (Pytala Sie Pani)

Nail That Catfish to the Tree

The Water Is Wide

A Few Words About Fiddle Tunes

Lesson 4: The Key of C Major, Low First Finger, Fourth Finger

Orchestral Notation

The Star-Spangled Banner

Billy in the Lowground

Lesson 5: Lower Octave of A Major Scale, High Third Finger, Full First Position D Major Scale

Rondo We Go

Miller's Reel

Whiskey Before Breakfast

Lesson 6: Tablature and Movable Scales

Lesson 7: Movable Chords

When the Saints Go Marching In

Lesson 8: The Basics of Bluegrass

Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms

Return to Cripple Creek

The Bluegrass Lick

Dark Hollow

Lesson 9: Minor Scales - A Minor, E Minor

House of the Rising Sun

Hava Nagila

Motherless Child

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Lesson 10: Keys of F Major and D Minor

Come All Ye Fair and Tender Maidens

Four-Course Rag

Henry Martin

Waltz in D Minor (Carcassi)

Lesson 11: Modes

Cuckold Come Out of the Armory

Shady Grove

June Apple

Little Maggie

Lesson 12: The Key of E Major, the Basics of the Blues and Rock n Roll

Chord Rhythm Etude in E Major

Blues Ain't Nothin

Rock 'n' Roll Rhythm Etude

Boogie in E

Lesson 13: Jigs

Little Burnt Potato

The Irish Washerwoman

Other Related Instruments

Lesson 14: The Basics of Swing

(Back Home Again in) Indiana

Lesson 15: Tools for Jamming, Improvising and Composition/Songwriting

Circle of Fifths

Pentatonic Scales

Blues Scales

Bonus Music Section

Bill Cheatham

The Nine Points of Roguery

The Great Silkie of Sule Skerrie

The Eighth of January

Saint James Infirmary

Temperance (Teetotaler's) Reel

Bourée (E Major) J. S. Bach

Saint Johns River

Russian Sailors Polka

Lonesome Road Blues

Wayfarin Stranger

Rose Room

Glossary of Musical Terms

Chord Reference

About the Author

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of, by Stephen Williams in eBook and print formats with online audio.This book establishes a foundation for complete mandolin musicianship, both in terms of music literacy as well as having the ability to jam with other musicians without reading music. The student logically begins by learning the "basic" fingering pattern used for the mandolin-friendly keys of A and D as shown in diagram form and standard notation.Tablature reading is lightly addressed, but not at the same time as note reading so the student avoids using tab as a crutch. A generous repertoire of progressively arranged exercises, fiddle tunes, a Bach bourrée, and folk and blues songs is included, often with online recordings and rarely seen complete lyrics. At this point, the book begins to diverge from its didactic approach to pure fun!As each new major key is introduced (G, C, F and E), the student learns the remaining principal scale finger patterns as well as a considerable amount of practical music theory covering pentatonic and modal scales and much more. Fittingly, the book closes with a dictionary of essential chords and a glossary to aid in further development as a versatile mandolinist.Sample audio track from the book, "Cripple Creek."Skill Level: Beginning-IntermediateNotation Type: Standard NotationPages: 108Sample pages available at Mel Bay website.