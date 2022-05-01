New Music - Let's Swaaaaaaang!! by the Appalachian Mandolin Trio

Until the Real Thing Comes Along

Loud Mouth

The Nashville Waltz

We Played a Game

What a Wonderful World

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

The Appalachian Mandolin Trio has announced a July 26 release of their second album,. On the recording, the Trio tackles swing style with the mandolin family instruments being paramount.This western and swing based project features a more "song-like" format than their first jazz based album,, and was recorded in a studio setting in Asheville, NC. The album also showcases the vocals of all three mandolin players; Nicholas Dauphinais, Robert Thornhill, and Ben Parker. While adding this layer of complexity, the focus is still centered on the arrangement of mandolin parts and solos.Mandolins used on the recording include a Kimble A, Dearstone F-5, Ellis F5 Reserve, Northfield Octave and Sorensen 10-string Mandola. Artwork by ToastyTuna (aka Kaleb Duggan).From the recording, the track "We Played a Game."Nick Dauphinais - Academy for the Arts Teacher in Asheville, performed and recorded with the Larry Stephenson Band; Jim Lauderdale; Bobby Hicks, Roland White and the Mountain Faith Band.Robert Thornhill - High School Teacher in Raleigh, NC, performed and recorded with Hank, Pattie and the Current; Counter Clockwise String Band and other North Carolina based bands.Ben Parker - Head Orthopedic Surgeon for Appalachian State University in Boone, NC has performed and recorded with The Dawgful Dead; Hank, Pattie, and the Current; The Reckless Brothers; The Delta Natural and Run of the Mill.