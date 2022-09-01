  • New Music - Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 1

    Published on Jul-09-2022 2:30pm Views: 1652
    6 Comments
    Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 1

    PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 1 in download format.

    This collection contains recordings of all the known original compositions by David Grisman, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These recordings were selected by the composer using various criteria, including quality and/or uniqueness of the performances with an effort to make available many previously unissued tracks which should be of interest to Dawg enthusiasts. This first volume (or 5 or 6 to follow at later dates) is comprised of works written between 1963 and 1975.

    Includes music played by David Grisman Quintet, Jack Bonus, Vassar Clements, Jerry Douglas, Jerry Garcia, Richard Greene, Samson Grisman, Bill Keith, Del McCoury, Old & in the Way, Dick Oxtot's Golden Age Jazz Band, Will Scarlett, Earl Scruggs, Frank Vignola, Clarence White and others.

    Listen

    The previously unissued track "Japan (Opus 23)."



    Track Listing

    * Previously unissued

    • Cedar Hill*
    • Fanny Hill
    • Opus 57
    • Opus 38*
    • Dawg Grass (Opus 12)
    • Sugar Hill Ramble*
    • New York Ramble (Dawggy Mt. Breakdown)*
    • Japan (Opus 23)*
    • No You Stand Back (Opus 46)
    • Rattlesnake
    • Old and in the Way
    • Waitin On Vassar*
    • Wilma's Theme*
    • Bad Mama Romance*
    • Dawg Patch (Dawgwood)
    • Dawg's Rag
    • Dawg's Bull
    • Thailand
    • Dawgology
    • Theme from Capone
    • Ballade of Alphonse
    • O'Banion's Wake
    • Capone's Minuet
    • Struttin' the Stuff
    • Speakeasy Waltz
    • Big Jim's Cakewalk
    • Bob's Brewin'

    Additional Information

    1. domradave's Avatar
      domradave - Jul-09-2022, 2:57pm
      I always thought that Dawg wrote "Mandolin King Rag" and that this was his earliest composition and his earliest recording. In Mandolin World News they printed the song and said you can hear in it where "Dawg's Rag" and other Dawg compositions got their start.
    1. tmsweeney's Avatar
      tmsweeney - Jul-09-2022, 5:52pm
      So many pickers I know have heard of David Grisman, but don't really know his tunes, some are surprised that he did more than just Blue Grass, hoping this will help with accessibility to his music!
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Jul-09-2022, 6:57pm
      Dawg told me there are at least 5 or 6 of these volumes coming down the pike in the future. Exciting news, will be some terrific music to revisit or hear for the first time.
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Jul-19-2022, 1:46am
      Awroit!
    1. Drew Egerton's Avatar
      Drew Egerton - Jul-19-2022, 8:12am
      this is really awesome! And don't forget to download the booklet from the site to go along with it. It lists the musicians on each track which is really nice to have since this contains a lot of different folks.
    1. MandoMaximus's Avatar
      MandoMaximus - Jul-19-2022, 10:25am
      I think this will be fascinating. Most of us have a pretty good handle on most of the Dawg's utterly vast array of compositions. But having them arranged in precise chronological order will offer some unique insights perhaps >>> kind of a window into the musical development, thought processes, evolvement, twists and turns of The GOAT. Best part is, it ain't over - the Dawg runs free.