New Music - Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 1

Track Listing

Cedar Hill*

Fanny Hill

Opus 57

Opus 38*

Dawg Grass (Opus 12)

Sugar Hill Ramble*

New York Ramble (Dawggy Mt. Breakdown)*

Japan (Opus 23)*

No You Stand Back (Opus 46)

Rattlesnake

Old and in the Way

Waitin On Vassar*

Wilma's Theme*

Bad Mama Romance*

Dawg Patch (Dawgwood)

Dawg's Rag

Dawg's Bull

Thailand

Dawgology

Theme from Capone

Ballade of Alphonse

O'Banion's Wake

Capone's Minuet

Struttin' the Stuff

Speakeasy Waltz

Big Jim's Cakewalk

Bob's Brewin'

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin download format.This collection contains recordings of all the known original compositions by David Grisman, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These recordings were selected by the composer using various criteria, including quality and/or uniqueness of the performances with an effort to make available many previously unissued tracks which should be of interest to Dawg enthusiasts. This first volume (or 5 or 6 to follow at later dates) is comprised of works written between 1963 and 1975.Includes music played by David Grisman Quintet, Jack Bonus, Vassar Clements, Jerry Douglas, Jerry Garcia, Richard Greene, Samson Grisman, Bill Keith, Del McCoury, Old & in the Way, Dick Oxtot's Golden Age Jazz Band, Will Scarlett, Earl Scruggs, Frank Vignola, Clarence White and others.The previously unissued track "Japan (Opus 23)."* Previously unissued